Loud Luxury and Bishop Briggs to Perform at 2024 NHL Awards at Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Multi-platinum duo Loud Luxury and singer-songwriter Bishop Briggs are the featured performers at the 2024 NHL Awards™, taking place at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Thursday, June 27. The celebration of the League’s best in-season performances will be broadcast live on ESPN and Sportsnet in the U.S. and Canada, respectively, beginning at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET. Tickets to the show are available here.

Loud Luxury, who previously performed at the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend, will provide entertainment throughout the evening as the House DJ, while Bishop Briggs will open the festivities, hosted by comedian and impressionist Matt Friend. Presenters will include musician Pete Wentz (Fall Out Boy), comedian and actor Jay Pharoah (SNL), and actors Gaten Matarazzo (Stranger Things) and Noah LaLonde (My Life with the Walter Boys).

The event marks the 11th time the NHL Awards™ will be presented in Las Vegas, and the first time since 2019. Past winners of each award can be accessed here. The 2024 NHL Awards™ will honor the best regular-season players in a wide range of categories, including most valuable player (Hart Trophy), outstanding goaltender (Vezina Trophy), outstanding defenseman (Norris Trophy) and outstanding rookie (Calder Trophy). The Ted Lindsay Award, which is presented annually to the “most outstanding player” in the NHL as voted by fellow members of the National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA), will also be awarded.

Fans who would like to join the celebratory evening can purchase an exclusive Fontainebleau Las Vegas room package, which includes a special room rate and two tickets to the NHL Awards™. To learn more about the room offer, visit HERE.

The 2024 NHL Awards™ is the first of two marquee NHL events in Vegas this June. The NHL will stage the 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft™ at Sphere, the next-generation entertainment medium that is redefining live entertainment, over two days: Friday, June 28 (Round 1, televised on ESPN, ESPN+, Sportsnet and TVA Sports, starting at 4 p.m. PT) and Saturday, June 29 (Rounds 2-7, televised on ESPN+, NHL Network, Sportsnet and SN1, starting at 8:30 a.m. PT). Tickets to the 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft™ are available for purchase here.

NHL Network™, NHL.com and NHL Social™ will provide comprehensive coverage of the 2024 NHL Awards™. Fans can follow the festivities across the NHL’s social media channels via the official hashtag #NHLAwards.

