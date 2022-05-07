Lord Huron to Return to Las Vegas at The Amp at Craig Ranch

JABM is proud to present this summer's hottest shows in North Las Vegas, including indie rock outfit Lord Huron who returns to Las Vegas, NV on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at The Amp at Craig Ranch, North Las Vegas' premier outdoor venue.

Hailing from the city of Angels (Los Angeles), Lord Huron combines western, folk, rock and roll, pop melodies, and surf rock with new age influences. JABM is excited to present Lord Huron at one of Las Vegas' few open-air venues under the stars.

Doors to The Amp open at 6 pm, and the show will start at 7 pm.

To purchase tickets, please visit: https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/8531533/lord-huron-north-las-vegas-the-amp-at-craig-ranch

Lord Huron

Evoking wide-open vistas and the spirit of travel, Lord Huron emerged in the early 2010s, bringing together an expansive and dynamic blend of folk, rock, pop, and threads of Americana. Led by Michigan native Ben Schneider, the Los Angeles-based Lord Huron, who take their name from one of the five Great Lakes, released their debut album, Lonesome Drams, in 2012, which debuted at No. 5 on Billboard's Heatseekers Albums chart. Their lush, Western-inspired second album Strange Trails was released in 2015, and its closing track, "The Night We Met", was featured in the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why and was certified platinum. Most recently, Lord Huron released their streaming concert series Alive from Whispering Pines and their fourth full-length album Long Lost.

JABM Enterprises

JABM Enterprises is an entertainment events company specializing in premium live performance experiences. JABM has strategically partnered with some of the most unique venues to provide patrons the getaway they need if only for a few hours of entertainment. JABM Presents is one of the featured Promoters at The Amp at Craig Ranch, bringing the best in live music & comedy to the Vegas communities.

For more information about Lord Huron:

lordhuron.com

instagram.com/lordhuron

facebook.com/lordhuron

For more information about JABM:

jabment.com

facebook.com/jabment

instagram.com/jabment