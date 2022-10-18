Lin-Manuel Miranda Will Appear in FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME in Las Vegas

World-renowned producer, actor, and playwright, Lin-Manuel Miranda, will take the stage at FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME inside The Summit Showroom at The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 16, and Thursday, Nov. 17. Created by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail and Anthony Veneziale, FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME is a non-stop blend of hip-hop, improvisational comedy, music, and vocal stylings powered by continuous audience engagement.

"We are thrilled Lin-Manuel Miranda will be joining this talented cast for two special nights," said Patrick Nichols, president and chief executive officer of The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. "This demonstrates a true commitment from the creators to not only bring Freestyle Love Supreme to Las Vegas but to actively support the show's launch and introduction to The Venetian Resort. It's going to add an additional layer of excitement and energy to the resort, and we can't wait to share it with our guests."

Conceived by Anthony Veneziale, the talented group was founded by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Veneziale, and Kail, in 2003, before "Hamilton" and "In the Heights." Now, FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME will bring the freestyle and free flowing performances to the famed Las Vegas Strip. The show pays homage to jazz, soul, blues and hip-hop and will open at The Venetian Resort on Nov. 10.

"I'm excited to take the stage alongside this talented group of performers. The beauty of this show is its unpredictability, and I can't wait to see how the Las Vegas audience takes us on a new ride each night," said Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Taking the stage in The Summit Showroom for FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME will be Simone Acosta AKA "Sims;" Andrew Bancroft AKA "Jelly Donut;" Richard Baskin, Jr. AKA "Rich Midway;" Jay C. Ellis AKA "Jellis J;" Manny Houston AKA "Manny PacksAwow;" Gable Houston III AKA "Honeycomb;" Kaila Mullady AKA "Kaiser Rözé;" Morgan Reilly AKA "Hummingbird;" and Dizzy Senze AKA "Dizzy."

FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME will provide non-stop entertainment from singing to beatboxing, creating humorous bits, instantaneous songs and riffs, and fully realized musical numbers from audience suggestions, ensuring no two shows are ever the same. In addition to Lin-Manuel Miranda, fans can expect a rotating roster of special guests at select performances. Earlier this year, FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME completed a run on Broadway and country-wide tour.

Grazie® Rewards members receive access to a special pre-sale for tickets for the exclusive performances with Lin-Manuel Miranda beginning Thursday, Oct. 13, at 10 a.m. PDT. Tickets to these special performances go on sale to the public on Friday, Oct. 14, at 10 a.m. PDT. Tickets start at $78.94 and can be purchased at venetianlasvegas.com, any box office at The Venetian Resort, or by calling 702.414.9000 or 866.641.7469.

In addition, a special hotel offer is now available. Guests can receive up to 25% off suite rates (up to 30% off with a Grazie® Rewards membership) and 50% off tickets to FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME. This exclusive offer is available until April 23, 2023. Book online at venetianlasvegas.com or call 866.403.8046 and mention code JAFDFSP.