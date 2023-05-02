Limited Seats Available To Public For Night Of Comedy With Jimmy Kimmel and Friends

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
May. 02, 2023  

Jimmy Kimmel and friends, A-list comedians Sarah Silverman, Jeff Ross and Nick Kroll, with a special appearance by famed YouTuber Mark Rober, will headline "It's No Joke" - an intimate night of comedy, food and drink in support of critical Project ALS research.

The one-night, fundraising event is being held in honor of Las Vegan, and Kimmel's godson, 29-year-old Joey Porrello, who was diagnosed with ALS in May 2022.

A limited number of tickets are now available for public purchase. To make a reservation, email rachel.porter@positionsports.com. Seats range from $500 to $1,250. With a limited capacity of only 175 seats, Jimmy Kimmel's Comedy Club provides an up-close and intimate experience for all guests.

The evening also features a silent auction with a variety of exclusive experiences and items, including a VIP Jimmy Kimmel Live! package that includes tickets to a taping of the ABC late night talk-show, meet and greet with Jimmy and opportunity to play the triangle with the Cleto and The Cletones band; Zoom call with Sarah Silverman; personal roast by roast master Jeff Ross; autographed shoe from Shaquille O'Neal; tour with Mark Rober at his CrunchLabs workshop, and many more!

Porrello, whose father, Tommy, attended Clark High School with Kimmel, has touched the hearts of thousands after announcing his retirement from his civil engineering job with Kimley-Horn following the rapid progression of ALS.

In a courageous LinkedIn retirement announcement, Porrello urged readers: "How would you change what you're doing every day if you knew this was your fate? I hope you'd be kinder, to others and yourself. That you'd keep the important things In Focus. That you'd appreciate your independence. That you'd be a reason for other's joy. Mostly, I wish that you see and embrace the beauty in the ordinary."

Since his retirement, Porrello has focused on sharing his journey and partnering with organizations like Project ALS, a New York-based nonprofit and the world's first organization focused solely on research to find a cure for ALS. He's also developing his namesake foundation, the Porrello Project, which focuses on improving the human experience of coping with the disease.

ALS is a neurological disease that affects motor neurons. The disease specifically targets voluntary muscles - those used to produce movements like chewing, walking and talking. The disease is progressive, has no cure, and there is no effective treatment to reverse its advancement.

Project ALS identifies and funds the most promising scientific and medical research that will lead to the first effective treatments and a cure for ALS.

Now in its 25th year, the organization recruits the world's best scientists and doctors to work together-rationally and aggressively-to develop a better understanding of the ALS disease process and, in parallel, better therapeutic strategies.



