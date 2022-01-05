Legends In Concert Announces Its 2022 Production With A Spectacular New Cast At Tropicana Las Vegas

Legends in Concert, the longest-running show on the Las Vegas Strip, returns to its legendary home in the Legends in Concert Theatre at Tropicana Las Vegas, to kick-off the 2022 season with a diva-filled Legendary line-up. Starting February 2, audiences will experience the music of amazing female superstars, as they take the stage to pay homage to some of the greatest artists in music history.

With music spanning more than 5 decades, these Divas will showcase the best of the best when taking the stage. Elisa Furr, fresh off Jimmy Fallon's Clash of the Cover Bands, takes the stage as Celine Dion, embracing the vocal prowess and passionate showmanship for which Celine is known. With her distinctive contralto singing voice, Cher will be performed by Lisa McClowry.

Tierney Allen returns to the Legends stage embodying all that is Lady Gaga. Rounding out this iconic cast will be Janae Longo as Adele, which will be sure to delight fans young and old. These Divas are sure to captivate you with their live vocals and stunning performances. Taking this show to the highest Diva Level will be Las Vegas' most famous Diva, Frank Marino, who makes his return as Celebrity Host and his portrayal of Joan Rivers, the pioneer of women in comedy.

"We are thrilled to return for the fourth season in our namesake theater, at Tropicana Las Vegas," said Brian Brigner, Chief Operating Officer of Legends in Concert. "This all-new show feels like the ultimate celebration of women."

"I am so excited about extending my relationship with Legends in Concert at the Tropicana. I can honestly say thus far it's been one of the happiest times in my career, not only is all the management great but I also I adore everybody in the cast. Working with Legends is like one big family, and I hope this collaboration is one that will go on forever," said Frank Marino.

Legends in Concert continues to celebrate the world's most famous and influential icons giving audiences an extraordinary chance to experience the most captivating live music, fashion and memories of these true legends live on one stage. The acclaimed production also dazzles fans with historic showgirl costumes curated directly from iconic Vegas productions of the past, creating a special tribute to the showgirl glamour that is synonymous with the Entertainment Capital of the World.

Legends in Concert performs at Tropicana Las Vegas Wednesday through Monday (dark Tuesday) at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $59.99 (excluding tax and fees). VIP booths and preferred seating are also available, ranging from $84.99 to $104.99 (excluding tax and fees). Bottle service is available in the VIP booths, starting at just $45. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Tropicana Box Office, or online at ticketmaster.com.

Since its debut in 1983, Legends in Concert has earned countless entertainment industry awards including "Show of the Year," "Entertainers of the Year," "Grand Slam," and the prestigious "Show of Shows" awarded by the International Press Association and was most recently awarded the 2018 "Casino Production Show of the Year," at the sixth annual Casino Entertainment Awards, presented by The Global Gaming Expo (G2E).

For more information about Legends in Concert, visit LEGENDSINCONCERT.COM.