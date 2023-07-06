Leadership Henderson Class Of 2023 Raises $133,000 To Support Positively Arts

Cash and in-kind donations help to further organization's mission to empower and enrich Las Vegas youth through the arts.

By: Jul. 06, 2023

The Henderson Chamber of Commerce Foundation announces its Leadership Henderson Class of 2023 has raised $133,000 in cash and in-kind donations for Positively Arts, a Southern Nevada-based nonprofit that aims to ensure children across the valley have access to high quality, high impact programs that build confidence and self-esteem through artistic expression, peer support and empowerment.

Leadership Henderson's Class of 2023, who passionately nicknamed themselves “Fireballs,” is comprised of 33 designated business professionals and Chamber members from across the Las Vegas valley representing various industries. During the eight-month program that concluded on June 17, 2023, the Class assisted Positively Arts with building out and professionalizing its newly constructed black box theater, recording studios, and classrooms through financial aid, in-kind contributions, and hands-on support. In addition, the class provided strategic planning, business consultation, and guidance to support the organization's ongoing operations and marketing efforts.

 

 “This year's Leadership class was laser-focused on leaving a legacy of building a better tomorrow, and because of this, were determined to go above and beyond Positively Arts' initial ask of $10,000,” said Kelly Green, Executive Director of the Henderson Chamber of Commerce Foundation. “Together, these 'Fireballs' set out to raise $100,000 for the organization, and I am so proud that their dedication and commitment drove them to exceed that goal by a longshot.

“We not only gained essential financial support, but more importantly, the 'Fireballs' built a community of support around us,” said Pilita Simpson, founder and CEO of Positively Arts. “Our youth were most empowered by the knowledge that 33 leaders and pillars in our community took the time to get to know them, hear their stories, and make an investment in their futures. You can't imagine what that does for a child who often feels alone and forgotten.”

Founded in 2014, Positively Arts is a Southern Nevada-based 501 (c)(3) non-profit that empowers kids by building confidence through performance and artistic discovery. Through master classes, camps, private lessons, and performance opportunities, Positively Arts seeks to ensure local youth have access to experiences designed to empower next-generation leaders, strengthen resilience, build self-esteem, and enhance social-emotional development.

Since inception, Positively Arts has served over 20,000 students through arts-learning empowerment and mentorship programs, and provided over $200,000 in scholarships and tuition assistance to more than 10,000 low-income and at-risk students. For more information, visit Positively Arts online at https://www.positivelyarts.org.



