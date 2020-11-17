Las Vegas Philharmonic and Nevada Public Radio to Present Theater on the Air: LIVE FROM AREA 51

Las Vegas Philharmonic (LVP) and Nevada Public Radio will present Theater on the Air: Live from Area 51 on Wednesday, November 25, at 6 p.m. via live radio broadcast featuring a talented cast of actors from Vegas' live entertainment scene and LVP musicians.

The live production is a contemporary throwback to the beloved classic radio dramas of the 1930s and 40s, but with signature Vegas flare! Families everywhere are invited to gather once again around the radio or streaming device of their choice and be captivated by an original, exciting drama that will appeal to all ages. Gain access to one of Nevada's most intriguing mysteries through this one-night-only production that is sure to feel fresh yet nostalgic all at once.

Theater on the Air: Live from Area 51 is written by Joe Schoenmann, directed by Kate St-Pierre with Rebecca Zoltowski as Stage Manager, original score composed and arranged by Jennifer Bellor, and sound design by Martin St-Pierre. The score will be performed by Las Vegas Philharmonic musicians De Ann Letourneau (violin), Andrew Smith (cello), Paul Firak (bass), Alexandria Le (guest piano), and Patrick Bowen (percussion). Appearing in the cast are Marcus Weiss (Blue Man Group, La Rêve), Destiny Faith (Think Fast, Hairspray), RJ Owens (Mystère by Cirque du Soleil), Sabrina Cofield ('He Can Get It', 'Harlem Renaissance'), KNPR's Joe Schoenmann plays himself, as well as another role in the production.

"The audition process included more than 40 incredibly gifted actors and performers, so narrowing that down to a cast of four was difficult," said Nevada Public Radio President and CEO Jerry Nadal. "Those four actors, along with Joe Schoenmann, will be creating more than 15 different characters for this live performance, and I just cannot wait to hear it."

Shows View More Las Vegas Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You