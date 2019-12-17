Las Vegas Philharmonic Presents First Concert of 2020 with Dvořák, Brahms and Smetana January 18

The Las Vegas Philharmonic celebrates the start of a new decade on Saturday, January 18 with a powerful concert featuring selections from Dvořák, Brahms and Smetana paying homage to Bohemian folk music, Hungarian dances, the Eastern European countryside and many other spacious themes that embrace the joy and romantic nature of life.

Performance takes place at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts at 7:30 p.m. Piano sensation Albert Cano Smit joins the orchestra for Brahms's Piano Concerto No. 2.

An accomplished young artist, 23-year old Smit was recently awarded First Prize at the 2019 Young Concert Artists International Auditions and First Prize at the 2017 Walter W. Naumburg Piano Competition among many other accolades. He has performed as soloist and chamber musician across Europe, America and Asia. This concert marks his first appearance in Las Vegas.

Additional works to be performed include what many consider one of the greatest symphonies ever written, Dvorak's No. 8. Smetana's Overture to The Bartered Bride, a comic Opera in three acts by the Czech composer also features in the program. Set in a country village and with realistic characters, it tells the story of how, after a late surprise revelation, true love prevails over the combined efforts of ambitious parents and a scheming marriage broker.

Join Music Director Donato Cabrera and Smit for a pre-concert conversation prior to the performances at 6:30 p.m. in Reynolds Hall to discuss the works to be performed, the inspiration and history behind the music. All ticket holders are invited to attend and participate in these discussions, which offer deeper insight into the music, composers and artists and enhance the concert experience. Cabrera also creates special playlists for each concert in the season, offering patrons the opportunity to survey the music in preparation for the orchestra's live performances. Playlist for the January 18 performance can be found here: http://tinyurl.com/lvphiljan18.

More information an tickets available at www.lvphil.org/concerts.





