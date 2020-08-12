Las Vegas Philharmonic Earns Spotlight Award of Excellence

Las Vegas Philharmonic has been awarded by the Volunteer Council of The League of American Orchestras.

Volunteer Council of the League of American Orchestras has announced that the Las Vegas Philharmonic Guild has won an Award of Excellence in the annual Spotlight competition for their project titled Hollywood Happening. Las Vegas Philharmonic Guild supports the Las Vegas Philharmonic in its education initiatives and community outreach. The award was presented virtually at the League's National Conference held online this Spring. This represents the 6th award the Guild has received at the annual conference.

The Las Vegas Philharmonic Guild's winning project, Hollywood Happening, was a fundraising luncheon held in October 2018. The glamorous event included a champagne reception, musical entertainment, luncheon, silent auction and a fashion show. Guests were encouraged to dress as their favorite Hollywood celebrity from the golden age of film or modern day and prizes were awarded. Proceeds benefitted the Las Vegas Philharmonic's Youth Music Education programs.

Co-Chairs for the Hollywood Happening, Juliana McRae and Toni Carpenter jointly stated "We are so pleased to again receive this Award of Excellence. We are very proud of the Las Vegas Philharmonic Guild, its volunteers, and the innovative fundraising events we present."

The League's annual Spotlight competition recognizes outstanding projects created and implemented by volunteer associations of symphony orchestras throughout the United States and Canada. Projects are judged by the League's Volunteer Council each fall. The League's Volunteer Council is an organization of recognized community leaders throughout the United States and Canada who have demonstrated outstanding support for their symphony orchestras. The Council's awards honor volunteers who, through their hard work and dedication, help to ensure the success of their organizations.

