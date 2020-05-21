Las Vegas Philharmonic Announces Appointment of Tiantian Lan as Assistant Principal Viola

The Las Vegas Philharmonic has announced that Tiantian Lan has been appointed as Assistant Principal Viola. He won the prestigious chair through the orchestra's recent blind auditions. Lan assumes the role with the start of the 2020-21 season. He also holds principal viola position with the Berkeley Symphony, Oakland Symphony, assistant principal viola position with Reno Philharmonic and Boise Philharmonic.

LVP Music Director Donato Cabrera comments, "I'm very happy to welcome Tiantian to the Las Vegas Philharmonic as our new assistant principal violist. The role of assistant principal is an important one as this position helps to provide support to our wonderful principal violist, Jason Bonham, as well as to help show leadership from the front stand to the rest of the section. Throughout the audition, Tiantian exhibited all of the traits necessary to be very successful in his new role."

"It was one of the most exciting moments when I was told that I had won the position," shares Lan. "Las Vegas is one of my favorite cities. To be able to play at the beautiful Smith Center with Maestro Donato Cabrera and the Las Vegas Philharmonic is one of the greatest opportunities of my life! I have been waiting for this ever since my wife joined the orchestra in 2016."

A native of Beijing, China, Lan began studying violin at age four and viola at age nine. He received his B.A. degree from the Central Conservatory of Music in Beijing. He then joined the viola studio of Jodi Levitz at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music, earning his M.M. degree in 2009. He has performed with orchestras around the U.S. including Boston Symphony Orchestra, The Florida Orchestra, Santa Rosa Symphony, Reno Chamber Orchestra, and at music festivals including Tanglewood Music Festival and Lancaster Music Festival in Ohio. During the most recent season of 2019-2020, Tiantian was offered a viola position with the Rochester Philharmonic following their national auditions and also started performing regularly with the Atlanta Symphony.

Lan will perform his first concert with the Las Vegas Philharmonic as Assistant Principal Viola in the 2020-21 season. He is married to Hui Lim, violinist with the Las Vegas Philharmonic.

