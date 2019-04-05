Las Vegas Philharmonic Announces 2019-20 Concert Season

The Las Vegas Philharmonic and Music Director Donato Cabrera announced the 2019 2020 concert season today, which will include 11 performances from September 7, 2019 through May 9, 2020 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts. The orchestra's 21st season offers an exhilarating mix of Masterworks and Pops concerts that celebrate cherished classical works by Tchaikovsky, Beethoven, Mozart and Vivaldi in addition to energetic programs including a night of movie music from Danny Elfman and Tim Burton film collaborations, a nod to Opera and Broadway in an all Kurt Weill program plus two distinct holiday concerts including a nostalgic celebration featuring beloved seasonal melodies to an all Baroque program with Handel's Messiah.

The upcoming season elegantly underscores the Philharmonic's steadfast commitment to its three pillars of music, culture and education. Cabrera's selections depict a deep appreciation for celebrated composers and works from the classical realm that are universal audience favorites in addition to contemporary works by living composers making their mark in classical music while representing a modern and diverse world. The 2019-2020 season offers a dynamic mix of guest artists from home and abroad while highlighting members of the orchestra. Internationally acclaimed guest artists will join the orchestra throughout the season and demonstrate virtuosity in violin, piano and French horn. The upcoming season will also showcase a roster of vocal sensations and popular choral works. The Las Vegas Master Singers join the orchestra's presentation of the transcendent and uplifting Messiah while Guest Conductor Richard McGee and vocalists Kristen Hertzenberg and Travis Cloer return for a classic holiday concert designed for the entire family. The Philharmonic will highlight the best of Las Vegas entertainment in a Very Vegas Showcase, a first-ever collaboration with Keith Thompson and his popular Composer's Showcase, which brings together local song-writers, composers and vocalists once a month in an intimate, cabaret-style setting. This presentation will include full orchestra, an exciting roster of musicians and talented vocalists including Philip Fortenberry and Eric Jordan Young, among others, and promises to be a high-octane evening that is as Vegas as it gets. Other highlights from the new season include works by female composers Anna Clyne and Gabriela Lena Frank in addition to an evening lauding the magical quality of Stradivarius violins.

I'm planning on having as much fun making music with my colleagues of the Las Vegas Philharmonic during our 21st Season as anyone has celebrating their 21st birthday in this city! Our audience is eager to experience exciting and engaging music, not only because we play the music they have on repeat at home, but because we play all sorts music, new and old, with passion and a desire to connect to our audience in a profound and lasting way. I challenge anyone who hasn't yet experienced the LV Phil to come see and hear for themselves, says Cabrera.

Subscriptions to the new season start at just $110 and are on sale through the Las Vegas Philharmonic or The Smith Center Box Office. Music Director Donato Cabrera and special guests will continue to host pre-concert conversations one hour prior to each performance in Reynolds Hall to discuss the works to be performed and the history behind the music, offering deeper insight and increased enjoyment of the evening's program and artists.



Subscription and ticket pricing in the 2019-20 season will stay consistent with the prior season pricing. Subscribers save 10% when they renew before June 3, 2019 and can choose among three different subscription packages at five different price points. In addition, subscribers can purchase additional single tickets with their subscription order at the 10% discount.

The Las Vegas Philharmonic will continue to offer its shuttle bus services from its Henderson and Summerlin locations in Las Vegas to its evening performances during the 2019-20 concert season.

Concert Line-up / Calendar Listings:

OPENING NIGHT PICTURES AT AN EXHIBITION

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 7, 2019 - 7:30pm

Pre-concert conversation at 6:30pm in Reynolds Hall

Donato Cabrera, conductor

Francesca Dego, violin

Anna Clyne Masquerade

Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto in D Major, Opus 35

Mussorgsky (arr. Ravel) Pictures at an Exhibition

Our 2019-2020 season opens with a dynamic evening featuring two of the most well-known Russian orchestral works alongside Anna Clyne's Masquerade. Francesca Dego is celebrated for her sonorous tone, compelling interpretations and flawless technique, making her one of the most sought-after violinists on the international scene.

Spotify playlist: https://tinyurl.com/lvphilsep7

VERY VEGAS SHOWCASE

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 12, 2019 - 7:30pm

Pre-concert conversation at 6:30pm in Reynolds Hall

Donato Cabrera, conductor

The Las Vegas Philharmonic brings you an exciting evening of the very best of Las Vegas from music of the Rat Pack to songs and works written by many of our own extremely talented local performers. Building on Keith Thompson's popular Composer's Showcase (which takes place once a month at Myron's Cabaret Jazz), and making it even more high-octane with full orchestra, this evening will be as Vegas as it gets!

Spotify playlist: https://tinyurl.com/lvphiloct12

THE MUSIC OF Danny Elfman FROM BEETLEJUICE TO BATMAN

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 2, 2019 - 7:30pm

Pre-concert conversation at 6:30pm in Reynolds Hall

Donato Cabrera, conductor

Music from Batman, The Simpsons, Beetlejuice, Edward Scissorhands, The Nightmare Before Christmas and more!

Experience some of your favorite music from Danny Elfman and Tim Burton movies. Elfman possesses the incredible ability to create timeless bonds between his music and the storytelling visuals of the many fantastical movies he's been a part of. From the chilling and rousing, to the innocent and epic, this is movie music at its finest. Costumes are encouraged!

Spotify playlist: https://tinyurl.com/lvphilnov2

A BAROQUE HOLIDAY HANDEL'S MESSIAH

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 6, 2019 - 7:30pm

Pre-concert conversation at 6:30pm in Reynolds Hall

Donato Cabrera, conductor

Katrina Galka, soprano

Aleks Romano, mezzo-soprano

Joshua Dennis, tenor

Efrain Solis, baritone

Las Vegas Master Singers

Manfredini Concerto Grosso Opus 3, No. 12 Christmas

Corelli Concerto Grosso Opus 6, No. 8 Christmas

Handel Messiah (Part I)

Ignite the holiday season by joining us for festive music from the Baroque era. A spirited mood will prevail throughout the evening as we present two popular Christmas concertos in addition to Handel's joyous and epic Messiah, the hallmark of holiday choral works.

Spotify playlist: https://tinyurl.com/lvphildec6

A CLASSIC HOLIDAY

Saturday, DECEMBER 7, 2019 2:00pm & 7:30pm

Pre-concert conversations at 1:00pm and 6:30pm in Reynolds Hall

Richard McGee, guest conductor

Kristen Hertzenberg, vocalist

Travis Cloer, vocalist

Deck the Halls Bass

(arr.) Ave Maria Dragon

God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen Tanouye

(arr.) O Little Town of Bethlehem Thompson

Hanukkah Suite Tyzik

Sleigh Ride Anderson

Little Drummer Boy Traditional

Somewhere in my Memory from Home Alone Williams

Trepak from The Nutcracker Suite Tchaikovsky

Sing We Now of Christmas Bass

White Christmas Berlin

Plus additional holiday favorites!

Our traditional holiday celebration for the entire family. Featuring heavenly vocals and beloved seasonal melodies that capture the spirit and merriment of this time of year. Kristen Hertzenberg and Travis Cloer return with their vocal stylings and narration of 'Twas the Night Before Christmas. Our popular audience sing-along closes the show and lends some holiday magic. Spotify playlist: https://tinyurl.com/lvphildec7

DVO K, BRAHMS & SMETANA

SATURDAY, JANUARY 18, 2020 - 7:30pm

Pre-concert conversation at 6:30pm in Reynolds Hall

Donato Cabrera, conductor

Albert Cano Smit, piano

Smetana Overture to The Bartered Bride

Dvo k Symphony No. 8

Brahms Piano Concerto No. 2

Visit three sweeping musical vistas in the powerful concert that pays homage to Bohemian folk music, Hungarian dances, the Eastern European countryside and many other spacious themes that celebrate the joy and romantic nature of life.

Spotify playlist: https://tinyurl.com/lvphiljan18

BEETHOVEN, MOZART & BRITTEN

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 15, 2020 7:30pm

Donato Cabrera, conductor

Bill Bernatis, horn

Brian Thorsett, tenor

Mozart Serenade No. 11, K. 375 in E-Flat Major

Britten Serenade for Tenor, Horn and Strings

Beethoven Symphony No. 4

The French horn is highlighted in this fantastic concert inspired by themes of enchanting nights, starry skies and heavenly angels along with the sunny and spontaneous brilliance of Beethoven's Symphony No. 4. Spotify playlist: https://tinyurl.com/lvphilfeb15

VIVALDI FOUR SEASONS MARCH INTO THE STRADOSPHERE

SATURDAY, MARCH 7, 2020 8:00pm

Pre-concert conversation at 7:00pm in Reynolds Hall

Donato Cabrera, Conductor

Vivaldi The Four Seasons

Additional violin showpieces and soloist to be announced

Antonio Stradivari is said to have produced the world's best sounding violins and 300 years later, Stradivari is held up as the best of the best unmatched in sound quality and artistic power. See and hear these extraordinarily magical instruments in Reynolds Hall.

Spotify playlist: https://tinyurl.com/lvphilmarch7

Kurt Weill'S AMERICA

SATURDAY, APRIL 4, 2020 - 7:30pm

Pre-concert conversation at 6:30pm in Reynolds Hall

Donato Cabrera, conductor

Lisa Vroman, soprano

Weill Seven Deadly Sins

Weill Four Walt Whitman Songs

Weill Mack the Knife from The Threepenny Opera

Explore Kurt Weill's America through three of his most notorious works. Vocalist Lisa Vroman returns, demonstrating her considerable range and command of both Opera and Broadway. Spotify playlist: https://tinyurl.com/lvphilapril4

SEASON FINALE TCHAIKOVSKY SYMPHONY NO. 4

SATURDAY, MAY 9, 2020 - 7:30pm

Pre-concert conversation at 6:30pm in Reynolds Hall

Donato Cabrera, conductor

Josefin Feiler, soprano / American German Cultural Exchange Fellowship recipient

Gabriela Lena Frank Three Latin American Dances

R. Strauss Four Last Songs

Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 4

The symphony Tchaikovsky called the crowning glory of all his musical achievements paired with Strauss's soulful swan song deliver a stunning season finale. Frank's Three Latin American Dances lends a multicultural and contemporary spirit.

Spotify playlist: https://tinyurl.com/lvphilmay9

The Las Vegas Philharmonic, led by Music Director, Donato Cabrera, established its presence in Southern Nevada in 1998. The mission of the Las Vegas Philharmonic is to inspire a lifelong appreciation of music through performances and educational experiences for our community that enhance the lives of our residents and the culture of our city.

Music education and outreach are the cornerstones of the Philharmonic's commitment to community. Our Youth Concert Series brings more than 23,000 children annually into the concert hall for a vital music education program, and our Cox Communications Young Artists' Concerto Competition recognizes and encourages emerging talent among Nevada youth in the area of music performance. Launched in 2018, our Music Van mobile outreach program allows us to bring music education and experiences out into the community and engage our neighbors in new and different ways through customizable activations and experiences.

Our season of concerts showcases local talents alongside stellar nationally and internationally known guest artists on the magnificent Reynolds Hall stage. At the orchestra's core are 76 contracted professional musicians, many of whom are esteemed educators who also perform in other professional productions in Las Vegas, bringing depth and variety to the organization.

As a 501(c)(3) organization, the Philharmonic's community, education and artistic programs are made possible by the generous donations and support of individuals and corporations. To join us in our mission or learn more, visit lvphil.org or call 702.258.5438.





