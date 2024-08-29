Las Vegas Natural History Museum to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with Special Exhibition and Programming

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Las Vegas Natural History Museum is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month from September 1 – November 2 with a curated exhibition and cultural programming throughout September and October. Designed for all ages, presentations by Grupo Literario Comala, community partners, and museum staff, are designed to engage participants in learning about Hispanic culture and celebrating Hispanic traditions.

Curated by Nevada Arts Council, Teaching Artist, Vanessa Maciel, the exhibit will feature visual art and poetry from local artists of the Las Vegas community. A closing reception with the artists will be held at the museum on November 2 from 2-4 p.m.

“Hispanic and Latino communities have and continue to make significant contributions locally and nationally,” said Grace Njoroge, Education Director of the Las Vegas Natural History Museum. “We are honored to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by highlighting local artists and collaborating with Grupo Literario Comala, and community artists, to teach about Hispanic culture. The program is funded in part by a grant from Nevada Humanities, and the National Endowment for the Humanities. A special thank you to both organizations for sponsoring quality cultural programs and exhibits.”

The Hispanic Heritage Month exhibition and closing reception are included with museum admission or membership and will be held during museum hours. For more information on scheduled presentations, visit http://www.lvnhm.org/calendar.

Located north of Cashman Center at 900 Las Vegas Blvd N., the museum is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. General admission tickets are priced at $14 per adult and $7 for children ages 3-11 and can be purchased online or at the door. Discounts are available for Nevada residents.

