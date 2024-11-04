Las Vegas Natural History Museum Will Showcase Global Holiday Traditions in New Exhibit

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Las Vegas Natural History Museum will host its annual museum-curated, community-created exhibition, A December to Remember, on display November 14 through December 31, with cultural workshops by local community groups and civic organizations starting November 29. A community reception will be held December 6 from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

The exhibition, which immerses museum visitors in the rich tapestry of global holiday traditions and celebrations, features a diverse collection of exhibits, workshops, and performances created by notable community groups and civic organizations, each showcasing unique holiday customs from various local ethnic groups and religious cultures.

A special reception will be held Friday, December 6 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Open to the public, the family-friendly evening will feature several holiday exhibits on display with the opportunity to Meet & Greet the creators, winter themed science activities, photos with Santa, and more, including a donation drive to benefit Three Square. Entry to the reception is available by donating one (1) item per person on the personal hygiene, baby products, or paper cleaning lists below. Alternatively, guests can make an online donation at http://www.threesquare.org/lvnhm between November 1 and December 5.

Personal hygiene: Toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo, bar soap, deodorant, shaving products, travel size toiletries

Baby products: Diapers, baby wipes (baby formula is also accepted; however, it must have a 90+ day shelf life)

Paper cleaning items: Toilet paper, paper towels, plastic storage bags (e.g., baggies/Ziploc bags), disposable eating utensils

“A December to Remember does more than just display traditions – it brings them to life,” says Grace Njoroge, Education Director at the Las Vegas Natural History Museum. “We see children discovering how their classmates celebrate Las Posadas, how their neighbors observe Hanukkah and Kwanzaa, or how different cultures mark the winter solstice. It’s one thing to read about different traditions in a book, but when you can actually experience them, meet the people who celebrate them, and see how they connect to your own family traditions – that’s when real understanding happens. They begin to see how all these different celebrations, though unique, share common threads of family, gratitude, and community.”

A December to Remember features a unique collection of cultural exhibits, workshops, and performances by notable community groups and civic organizations. During the six-week event, visitors can learn about holiday customs from various ethnic and religious cultures including Kwanzaa, Meri Lwyd, the Presipio, Winter Solstice, the History of the Christmas Cookie, and more.

Workshops and performances will be held in various exhibit halls throughout the month. Community group partners include Ellis Rice, Gina Cifonelli, Sarah Lohman, Meri Howard, Krysan Williams, Xochil Xitlalli, and more. For a full schedule of events, visit https://www.lvnhm.org/special-events.

A December to Remember exhibition is included with Museum Admission or Membership, and will be on display until December 31, 2024. Located north of Cashman Center at 900 Las Vegas Blvd N., the museum is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (excluding Thanksgiving and Christmas). General admission tickets are priced at $14 per adult and $7 for children ages 3-11.

