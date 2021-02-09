LVGEA's State Of Economic Development Shed Light On Recovery

The Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance (LVGEA) hosted its signature State of Economic Development event, which took place virtually for the first time. This year's event brought together elected officials as well as community and business leaders from Southern Nevada and across the state to discuss the region's recovery, workforce development, and new initiatives.

The event was moderated by Betsy Fretwell, LVGEA's new Chairwoman of the Board and SVP of Switch Cities, Switch. She unveiled the commercial for HireUp Presented by Switch-powered by LVGEA in partnership with Workforce Connections and Vegas Chamber-a new internship matchmaking portal designed to strengthen Southern Nevada's workforce. Employers can register internships for free; to learn more, visit hireup.vegas.

The program began with remarks from Michael Brown, director of the Nevada Governor's Office of Economic Development (GOED), who addressed economic recovery and helping small businesses across the state, as well as minority- and veteran-owned business owners. They look to bolster programs across the state to continue strengthening small businesses, as well as develop a plan to strengthen and diversify the Nevada economy for the future.

Dr. Melody Rose, Chancellor of the Nevada System of Higher Education (NSHE), spoke about how NSHE is supporting economic recovery and workforce development. To strengthen the workforce and education in Nevada, NSHE can connect the state's priorities to students, she said-leading to high-value careers.

Finally, LVGEA President and CEO Jonas Peterson presented "The Better Way Back" and the case for economic development propelling Southern Nevada's recovery forward. He unpacked the new comprehensive economic development strategy: supporting small businesses, continuing nonprofit collaboration, pursuing equity, advancing infrastructure, strengthening education and workforce development, and investing in new job creation. In addition, he covered the top 10 upcoming developments in Southern Nevada.

Representatives from Southern Nevada's municipalities shed insight on the investments being made in the region through economic development, in addition to updates on new developments and initiatives. Additionally, videos from elected officials ran throughout the show illustrating why they support economic development.