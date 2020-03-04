LV Phil & Storm Large To Perform THE SEVEN DEADLY SINS

Las Vegas Philharmonic will present the works of composer Kurt Weill on Saturday, Arpil 4 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts.

The program features some of Weill's most revered works for the stage and concert hall including The Seven Deadly Sins, a satirical ballet chanté (sung ballet) composed and premiered in Paris in 1933 with text written by Bertolt Brecht and choreographed by George Balanchine.

Vocalist Storm Large lends her distinctive vocal and performance prowess on the piece, which she has done with both the Portland and Detroit Symphonies to rave reviews. Other selections on the program include Weill's Mack the Knife from The Threepenny Opera, Symphonic Nocturne from Lady in the Dark and his Symphony No. 2. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. with doors opening at 6:00 p.m. Guests are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy pre-concert entertainment, activities, treats and specialty cocktails.

Join Music Director Donato Cabrera and guests for a pre-concert conversation prior to the performance at 6:30 p.m. in Reynolds Hall to discuss the works to be performed, the inspiration and history behind the music. All ticket holders are invited to attend and participate in these discussions, which offer deeper insight into the music, composers and artists and enhance the concert experience.

Cabrera also creates special playlists for each concert in the season, offering patrons the opportunity to survey the music in preparation for the orchestra's live performances. Playlist for the April 4 performance can be found here: http://tinyurl.com/lvphilapr4.

Tickets available at www.lvphil.org/concerts





