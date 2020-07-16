KNPR Will Broadcast Las Vegas Philharmonic's A GERMAN REQUIEM

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

KNPR will broadcast Las Vegas Philharmonic: A German Requiem. Listen to the performance on Classical 89.7 on Saturday, July 18 at 2 p.m.

The performance was record in April 2017.

Programme:

BELLOR 898 Hildegard

SCHUMANN Overture, Scherzo, Finale

BRAHMS Ein deutsches Requiem (Alisa Jordheim, soprano; Will Liverman, baritone)

This powerful program began with the premiere of Las Vegas resident Jennifer Bellor's 898 Hildegard, a piece for orchestra and chorus that intertwines excerpts from the medieval composer Hildegard von Bingen's chants "O Vis Eternitatis" and "O Gloriosissimi Lux Vivens Angeli." Next, the orchestra performed Schumann's profound and touching Overture, Scherzo and Finale followed by Brahms' immensely popular German Requiem featuring the Las Vegas Master Singers, UNLV Concert Singers & Chamber Chorale, and soloists Alisa Jordheim and Will Liverman.

Learn more at knpr.org/knpr-classical/2020-07/las-vegas-philharmonic-german-requiem.

