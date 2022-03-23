KILLER QUEEN, A Tribute To Queen, Comes to M Resort Spa Casino in June

Killer Queen, a tribute to Queen, will perform at M Resort Spa Casino inside the Pavilion on Saturday, June 25. The longest established worldwide Queen tribute direct from the UK, Killer Queen will perform songs originally made famous by Freddie Mercury and Queen with lead singer Patrick Myers as Freddie. Tickets for Killer Queen, starting at $25 plus taxes and fees, go on sale Friday, March 25 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased by visiting ticketmaster.com.



Killer Queen formed back in June 1993. Their first public shows were at London University, following in the footsteps of the real Queen who had played their first shows there 21 years earlier. In 1999 Killer Queen won the award for "Worldwide Best Tribute Band." The band also scored a number one hit when they were asked to recreate Queen's harmonies for "The Real Life" with Fatboy Slim in 2001.



In 2016 Killer Queen set their sights on America including the awe-inspiring Red Rocks Arena in Colorado - one of US' most prestigious venues where The Beatles, Springsteen and U2 have all played.



Lead singer Patrick Myers says "It's been an amazing journey. That first show back in June 1993 changed my life. We thought our band would last maybe a summer at the most but it's a very addictive thing performing these songs! The concerts grew and grew, and we've ended up playing and selling out the same arenas that Queen played at their peak. It's been quite a surreal ride."



Doors will open at 7 p.m. on June 25 and the concert will begin at 8 p.m. For more information on M Resort Spa Casino's events and promotions and to purchase tickets for Killer Queen starting at $25, plus applicable L.E.T. and facilities fees, please visit www.ticketmaster.com.