Jimmy O. Yang to Return to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas

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Comedian, actor, and writer Jimmy O. Yang has announced his return to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas in spring 2027 with his new “Has No Friends Tour.” O. Yang will make his highly anticipated return to the venue with back-to-back nights of his latest stand-up set over Memorial Day Weekend 2027 on Saturday, May 29, and Sunday, May 30, 2027; both shows at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, Oct. 16, 2026, at noon PT.

The multi-city tour kicks off Friday, Jan. 15, 2027, with stops across the U.S. and Canada, including Los Angeles, New York, Washington, D.C., and Toronto, before wrapping up on Sunday, May 30, 2027, at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas. The new run follows years of sold-out, record-breaking shows across the U.S. and internationally as O. Yang continues to establish himself as one of comedy's most in-demand global acts.

Ticket information:

Performance Dates: May 29 - 30, 2027; both shows at 8 pm.

Public On-Sale: Friday, Oct. 16, 2026, at noon PT

Point of Purchase: Ticketmaster.com

Earlier this year, O. Yang released his third stand-up special, Finally Home, in theaters, becoming the first Asian comedian to debut a comedy special in cinemas. Filmed during a record-breaking run of five sold-out shows at the Hong Kong Coliseum, the special is now streaming on Hulu. O. Yang is also known for HBO's Silicon Valley, Crazy Rich Asians, and Hulu's Interior Chinatown, and will next appear in Netflix's upcoming series, The Roman.

For more information on these performances or to purchase tickets to see Jimmy O. Yang at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, visit WynnLasVegas.com.

ABOUT JIMMY O. YANG

JIMMY O. YANG is a stand-up comedian, actor and writer whose work spans film, television and sold-out arenas across the globe. A globally touring stand-up headliner, O. Yang recently has sold out arenas in America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Breaking the record for the largest English stand-up comedy show ever held in Hong Kong and Tokyo. His previous specials, Good Deal and Guess How Much?, have amassed millions of views and rank among Amazon Prime Video's top-performing comedy programs. O. Yang is also the bestselling author of the memoir How to American: An Immigrant's Guide to Disappointing Your Parents, a sharp and funny reflection on culture, family and chasing your dreams. Born in Hong Kong and raised in Los Angeles from age 13, he speaks English, Mandarin, Cantonese and Shanghainese.



Photo Credit: Sela Shiloni

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