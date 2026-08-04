NATE BARGATZE LIVE to Play Wynn's Encore Theater This December

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Long-time Wynn Las Vegas headliner and Grammy Award-winning and Emmy-nominated comedian, Nate Bargatze, has announced his return to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas with an all-new show this fall. Bargatze will return to the Encore Theater stage with five performances of “Nate Bargatze Live,” with back-to-back shows set for Dec. 9 - 11, 2026, at 8:00 p.m., and two performances on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. All performances will coincide with the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) season in Las Vegas. Tickets for all shows go on sale this Friday, Aug. 7, 2026, at 10 a.m. PT.

Bargatze is a New York Times #1 best-selling author, podcaster, director, and producer. With dozens of sold-out shows performed at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas and more than two million tickets sold on his recent “Big Dumb Eyes World Tour,” Bargatze is currently the no. 1 earning comedian in the world, and recently set a new record for the highest one-year gross by a comedy performer in history.

On the big screen, Bargatze recently starred in his family-friendly comedy “The Breadwinner;” on television he recently hosted the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards on CBS, delivering the highest-rated Emmys broadcast in four years. He also hosts his new ABC/Hulu comedy game show, “The Greatest Average American,” co-created and executive produced by Bargatze and John Quinn.

Following multiple sold-out runs at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, Bargatze's return with an all-new show is set to be one of the most anticipated comedy events of the season. Fans won't want to miss the chance to see one of today's most in-demand comedians at one of Las Vegas' premier entertainment venues.

For more information on Nate Bargatze's Las Vegas residency or to purchase tickets to experience “Nate Bargatze Live” during NFR this December, visit WynnLasVegas.com.

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