JERSEY SHORE's Vinny Guadagnino to Return as Host of Rio Las Vegas Chippendales

Las Vegas is about to get even hotter this summer! After three sold-out engagements, the world-famous Chippendales have announced that, "Jersey Shore" star Vinny Guadagnino will return to their Las Vegas stage for a fourth time as celebrity guest host in residency. Vinny G.'s six-week engagement will kick off Memorial Day Weekend and run through the Fourth of July (May 27 through July 3) at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino.



With this summer return and, after three acclaimed, sold-out engagements Vinny G. has become a staple on the Chippendales stage where he will continue to bare it all during his now legendary steamy shower number.



Vinny, one of the most recognized lifestyle personalities and digital influencers, rose to fame on MTV's "Jersey Shore," which initially ran for six seasons and was the highest rated series in the history of MTV. He can now be seen on the reboot of the hit franchise, "Jersey Shore Family Vacation," where fans got a sneak peek of Vinny's Chippendales prowess when he gave JWoww a special on-stage surprise last season.



"I'm so excited that I will be returning to party on stage with my brothers at Chippendales this summer - and I haven't even finished my current run!" says Guadagnino. "Vegas has become a second home to me and I love hosting, dancing and being able to see my fans up close and personal in one of the hottest and most fun shows on the Strip."



"Having Vinny set to return just in time for some of the biggest weekends in Vegas is going to be a great way to kick off summer," said Chippendales Director of Operations, Katerina Tabakhov. "His on and off-stage charisma and presence is so infectious that we love having him as part of our Chippendales family."



In addition to Vinny G., Chippendales also features cast members who can be seen on various reality shows including Ricky Rogers, currently featured on MTV's Ex on the Beach and, Chaun Williams, who was recently featured on the hit HBO Max series FBoy Island. In addition, the current cast also features BMX rider Zach Scirone,who recently won America's Got Talent: Extreme.



Not only has Chippendales recently celebrated more than 8,000 performances and the 20th Anniversary at the Rio, but the hottest men on the Strip also recently won the prestigious Best of Las Vegas' Award as "Best Male Revue" for the 10th consecutive year, as well as "Best Bachelorette Party Destination."



Chippendales Performance Schedule at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino:

Chippendales performs nightly at 8:00 p.m., with additional shows on Friday and Saturday at 10:30 p.m. (dark Monday and Tuesday). Vinny Guadagnino's limited engagement runs Friday, May 27 through Sunday, July 3 (Friday through Sunday performances). Tickets range from $59.95 - $149.95 (+ taxes and fees) and can be purchased by calling (702) 777-7776 or by visiting www.Chippendales.com.



About Vinny Guadagnino :

Vinny Guadanino is one of the most recognized lifestyle personalities and digital influencers. Vinny rose to fame on MTV's "Jersey Shore" which initially ran for six seasons and was the highest rated series in the history of MTV. He can be seen on the reboot of the hit franchise, "Jersey Shore Family Vacation," which has already been picked up for two seasons. Last year he and his "bromance," Pauly D. starred on the hit MTV series, "Double Shot at Love," and in a comedic travelogue series at Cooking Channel, "Vinny and Ma Eat America." Also an accomplished author, Vinny has written the best-selling cookbook, The Keto Guido Cookbook, as well as his New York Times Best Seller, Control the Crazy.