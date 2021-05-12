JEFF MCBRIDE â€“ MAGIQUEST To Extend For An Additional 6 Days

Jeff McBride - MagicQuest, a unique virtual experience created by Jeff McBride, Tobias Beckwith and Scott Steelfyre completed its first weekend of public performances, with audiences logging in from as far away as London, Paris, and Malaysia. Magic's own luminaries including Lance Burton, Mat Franco and Mac King from the US, Paul Gordon and John Armstrong from the UK, and Andrew Lee from Malaysia were all in attendance.

One of the features of the Zoom platform is the audience's ability to comment as the show is in progress, and comments this past weekend included things like, "The best virtual show I've ever seen. Please keep it going!" "This is a gift." And so the production team listened, and has extended the run an additional six performance days, until May 30th.

The MagicQuest experience includes a full show telling the story of McBride's lifelong search for real magic, a tour of McBride's Las Vegas "House of Mystery," and many of his best-known magic effects, mixed with wonders he has never performed before in public.

Throughout his long career, McBride has been known for dazzling stage work with masks, pantomime, Kabuki, and martial arts-inspired pieces and more. The new show allows for a much deeper and more intimate revealing of the artist-from difficulties his magic created for him in school to his international travels, rubbing shoulders with superstars, and becoming a Vegas headliner at an unusually young age.

"And yet, there was something missing," he confides about halfway through the show. By the end of the evening, McBride's audiences have been taken on McBride's own quest to push his boundaries and discover what magic really means to him now, after 50 years at the top of his profession. The online performance platform allows him to invite the audience right into his living room...and to enter theirs, as well.

"This isn't just a magic show," says producer Tobias Beckwith. "It's a show for all of us who want to live in a more magical world. If you loved Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings, or other great tales of magic...you're the ones we designed Jeff McBride - MagicQuest for."

Tickets for MagicQuest are on sale now through May 30, most easily accessible from https://mcbridemagic.com.