Intermission Is Over! KA By Cirque Du Soleil Celebrates First Performance Tonight

Tonight, KÀ by Cirque du Soleil returns to its massive, technologically advanced theater inside MGM Grand Hotel & Casino for its first performance after an unprecedented 20 month-long hiatus. The colossal production is known for its mind-bending acrobatic combat scenes, martial arts-inspired sequences and jaw-dropping aerial adventures punctuated by countless special effects and pyrotechnics.

To celebrate the show's highly anticipated return, the cast of KÀ will delight guests, employees and fans with a processional throughout the property, culminating with a special pop-up performance in the MGM Grand main lobby to commemorate the grand reopening night.

Performing on an ever-changing theatrical set, KÀ tells the epic tale of twins on a perilous journey to fulfill their shared destiny set on a gravity-defying, 360-degree, rotating stage. The cinematic production is the final Cirque du Soleil Las Vegas resident show to reopen this year. Tickets, on sale now, start at $69 and can be purchased at cirquedusoleil.com/ka. KÀ performs Saturday through Wednesday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Following CDC guidance and requirements set forth by the State of Nevada, masks are required for all guests and employees in all inside public spaces, regardless of vaccination status. For more details about Cirque du Soleil's COVID-19 protocols, please visit cirquedusoleil.com/reopening.