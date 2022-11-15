House of Blues Las Vegas Extends GOSPEL BRUNCH into 2023

Spiritual sounds and heavenly hashbrowns...this is "churrrch on the Strip!" as emcee Patti Pennington describes it. House of Blues Las Vegas inside Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino has announced the extension of the world-famous House of Blues Gospel Brunch after sold-out shows during 2022.



Remaining 2022 Performances (all performances at 10 a.m.):

Nov. 20 & 27

Dec. 4 & 11



2023 Performances (all performances at 10 a.m.):

Jan. 8 & 22 - Just added!

Feb. 19 & 26 - Just added!

March 12 & 26 - Just added!



Tickets for the new dates will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and are available online at HouseofBlues.com and LiveNation.com. Groups of 10 or more can call the House of Blues box office at 702-632-7600 for reservations. Tickets for Gospel Brunch at House of Blues are $64.50 (adults), $37.50 (children three - 11), plus applicable fees. A portion of ticket sales supports the House of Blues Music Forward Foundation, a non-profit organization that provides arts and cultural educational programs and resources for youth in communities across the United States.



The all-you-can-eat Gospel Brunch is a non-denominational, immersive celebration of gospel music to help wipe away your troubles and leave you inspired. With a buffet menu that is ever-evolving, the Gospel Brunch menu includes southern specialties and morning feast favorites omelet and ham carving stations, red rose-roasted potatoes, biscuits & gravy, BBQ chicken, creamy mac & cheese, cider-braised Brussels sprouts, andouille sausage & chicken jambalaya, chicken & waffles, and an array of salads, seasonal fruits, desserts and breakfast pastries. Menus may change from event to event. Create-your-own Bloody Mary and mimosa bars are also available for guests 21 and older.



House of Blues Gospel Brunch has been a staple of Sunday morning family entertainment around the country for more than two decades. Featuring a rotating cast of the area's biggest and brightest gospel and R&B talents, guests will enjoy traditional and contemporary gospel songs.