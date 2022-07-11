House of Blues Announces Additional 2022 Gospel Brunch Dates - On Sale Now

Now, more than ever, we can use some uplifting spirit in our lives and to that, House of Blues Las Vegas inside Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino has announced the extension of the world-famous House of Blues Gospel Brunch. Since returning to the music hall in April 2022, families and friends have attended the Sunday events for the ultimate brunch, to celebrate milestones, and to just gather for an uplifting afternoon under emcee Patti Pennington's production.



"The city and the tourists really embraced our return of Gospel Brunch and we have sold out all of the dates so far so we want to keep it going!" said House of Blues General Manager Brian Kline. "We invite everyone to come out and experience the inspiring afternoon of food and entertainment on the Strip."



2022 Performances (all performances at 10 a.m.):

Aug. 7

Sept. 11

Oct. 9 & 23 - Just added!

Nov. 20 & 27 - Just added!

Dec. 4 & 11 - Just added!



Tickets for the new dates are available online at HouseofBlues.com and LiveNation.com. Groups of 10 or more can call the House of Blues box office at 702-632-7600 for reservations. Tickets for Gospel Brunch at House of Blues are $54.50 (adults), $27.50 (children three - 11), plus applicable fees. A portion of ticket sales supports the House of Blues Music Forward Foundation, a non-profit organization that provides arts and cultural educational programs and resources for youth in communities across the United States.



The all-you-can-eat Gospel Brunch is a non-denominational, immersive celebration of gospel music to help wipe away your troubles and leave you inspired. With a buffet menu that is ever-evolving, the Gospel Brunch menu includes southern specialties and morning feast favorites omelet and ham carving stations, red rose-roasted potatoes, biscuits & gravy, BBQ chicken, creamy mac & cheese, cider-braised Brussels sprouts, andouille sausage & chicken jambalaya, chicken & waffles, and an array of salads, seasonal fruits, desserts and breakfast pastries. Menus may change from event to event. Create-your-own Bloody Mary and mimosa bars are also available for guests 21 and older.



House of Blues Gospel Brunch has been a staple of Sunday morning family entertainment around the country for more than two decades. Featuring a rotating cast of the area's biggest and brightest gospel and R&B talents, guests will enjoy traditional and contemporary gospel songs.

About House of Blues



Founded in 1992, the 11 House of Blues are located throughout the United States and form the country's preeminent group of intimate music venues. Each features state-of-the-art sound and lighting technology in one-of-a-kind custom-designed environments aimed to bring fans as close as possible to the artists. Every location's Restaurant & Bar is adorned with signature original folk art-part of the world's largest collection-combined with the House of Blues legendary hospitality and tantalizing southern-inspired cuisine.