HYPROV Comes to Vegas This Weekend

Don't miss HYPROV: Improv Under Hypnosis at the Harrah's Showroom, opening Saturday, June 10.

By: Jun. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
Broadway In The HOOD Launches The Legacy Theatre Project Photo 4 Broadway In The HOOD Launches The Legacy Theatre Project

HYPROV Comes to Vegas This Weekend

Fresh from a wildly successful North American tour, the groundbreaking live show HYPROV: Improv Under Hypnosis is set to make its highly anticipated Las Vegas debut! Starting Saturday, June 10, this unforgettable, laughter-filled spectacle will take center stage at the world-famous Harrah's Showroom located in Harrah’s Las Vegas Hotel and Casino.

 

Conceived by comedy genius Colin Mochrie of "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" and master hypnotist Asad Mecci, HYPROV (pronounced hip-rawv) is a one-of-a-kind fusion of improv and hypnosis, delivering a truly unparalleled audience experience. The New York Times raves, "The audience erupted in laughter; it killed." Time Out New York describes HYPROV as "hilarious and fascinating," while The Wall Street Journal praises it as "catnip for those who relish spontaneity and informality."

 

HYPROV stars world-renowned hypnotist Asad Mecci alongside a rotating, all-star cast that includes Colin Mochrie. The show has previously featured Stephanie Courtney, Jonathan Magnum, Barret Foa, and Jeff Hiller, so you never know which superstar will make an appearance. Each night, audiences are treated to a mind-blowing, never-before-seen performance, ensuring no two shows are ever the same.

 

"Every night, HYPROV transforms our volunteers into superstars, creating a truly unique and unforgettable experience for them and for us," said Colin Mochrie. "As the Entertainment Capital of the World, Las Vegas is the perfect home for this show. Performing alongside legendary improvisers and comedians is an honor and a dream come true," added Asad Mecci.

 

During the 85-90 minute extravaganza, Mecci welcomes 20 volunteers on stage to be hypnotized, with the most receptive individuals joining all-star improvisers to perform the rest of the show while fully under hypnosis. With Mecci and a skilled improviser masterfully orchestrating the performance, the audience is taken on a rollercoaster ride through the volunteers' uninhibited, unconscious minds, leaving everyone doubled over with laughter.

 

Don't miss HYPROV: Improv Under Hypnosis at the Harrah's Showroom, opening Saturday, June 10. Tickets are on sale now. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit hyprov.com.




RELATED STORIES - Las Vegas

1
HYPROV Comes to Vegas This Weekend Photo
HYPROV Comes to Vegas This Weekend

Fresh from a wildly successful North American tour, the groundbreaking live show HYPROV: Improv Under Hypnosis is set to make its highly anticipated Las Vegas debut! Starting Saturday, June 10, this unforgettable, laughter-filled spectacle will take center stage at the world-famous Harrah's Showroom located in Harrah’s Las Vegas Hotel and Casino.

2
Jim Gaffigan Announces Return To Encore Theater At Wynn Las Vegas With BARELY ALIVE Tour, Photo
Jim Gaffigan Announces Return To Encore Theater At Wynn Las Vegas With BARELY ALIVE Tour, December 2023

Seven-time GRAMMY-nominated comedian, actor, writer, and producer Jim Gaffigan will make his highly-anticipated return to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas with back-to-back shows of his all-new “Barely Alive” Tour this winter.

3
POTTED POTTER – THE HARRY POTTER PARODY Celebrates Four Years in Las Vegas Photo
POTTED POTTER – THE HARRY POTTER PARODY Celebrates Four Years in Las Vegas

 Potted Potter: The Unauthorized Harry Potter Experience - A Parody by Dan and Jeff continues to cast a spell on Las Vegas celebrating its fourth anniversary at The Magic Attic showroom inside Horseshoe Las Vegas on Sunday, June 4, 2023, and a very special proclamation from the City of Las Vegas.

4
Asylum Theatre to Present THE THERAPIST by Gabriela Yepes This Month Photo
Asylum Theatre to Present THE THERAPIST by Gabriela Yepes This Month

The Asylum Theatre will present THE THERAPIST a new English translation by resident playwright Gigi Guizado of Gabriela Yepes' award-winning Peruvian play LA TERAPEUTA.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Jordan Donica Didn't Think He'd Ever Be a Tony Nominee Video Video: Jordan Donica Didn't Think He'd Ever Be a Tony Nominee
Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees for Best Score and Orchestrations Video
Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees for Best Score and Orchestrations
Go Inside Rehearsal For BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL At The Muny Video
Go Inside Rehearsal For BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL At The Muny
Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees for Costume Design Video
Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees for Costume Design
View all Videos

Las Vegas SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# NEIL DIAMOND - THE TRIBUTE starring Rob Garrett & the Pretty Amazing Band
Suncoast Hotel/Casino (7/01-7/01)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alain Nu, The Man Who Knows
Notoriety (1/19-7/01)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Don Barnhart - Unapologetically Funny!
Delirious Comedy Club (10/27-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Substitute
Open-Door Playhouse (7/26-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# All Motown
Modern Showroom Alexis Park Resort Hotel (3/03-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# That Day Is Coming, Every Day Is Coming
Open-Door Playhouse (6/28-7/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# That Day Is Coming, Every Day Is Coming
Open-Door Playhouse (6/28-7/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# How We Heal
Open-Door Playhouse (5/24-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Garage Invasion
Open-Door Playhouse (7/12-8/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Spongebob Musical
Seedling Theatre Company (7/14-7/22)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You