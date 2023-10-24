HAUSER Comes to Wynn Las Vegas Next Year

The performance is on June 22, 2024.

By: Oct. 24, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Hits the Road Photo 2 Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Hits the Road
Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW Photo 3 Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW
Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

HAUSER Comes to Wynn Las Vegas Next Year

Internationally adored cellist, HAUSER, announced a one-night-only performance of HAUSER: Rebel with a Cello at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas with his first-ever solo U.S. tour.  Known for his captivating live performances, HAUSER is set to take the Encore Theater stage on Saturday, June 22, 2024. Tickets for this performance will go on sale to the public on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023 at 10 a.m. PST.    

Ticket Information 

Performance Date: June 22, 2024; show begins at 8 p.m.  

Public On-Sale: Friday, Oct. 27, 2023 at 10 a.m. PST  

Price: Tickets starting at $49.95 plus applicable fees
 

HAUSER’s tour arrives on the heels of his upcoming holiday album, Christmas, set to be released this Friday, Oct. 27, and is available for preorder now. Christmas will include 14 curated holiday perennials, including eight seasonal carols, four popular Christmas hits from The Great American Songbook, and two of the cellist’s favorite melodies of the spirit – the American hymn “Amazing Grace” and Mozart’s sublime sacred aria “Laudate Dominum.” The album is meant to bring the joy, nostalgia, and warmth of the holiday season to audiences worldwide. His innovative musical skills and irresistible charisma make HAUSER’s intimate performance at Encore Theater a must-watch.  

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Simon Emmett




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Las Vegas

1
Count Down to Halloween With ABANDON in Las Vegas Photo
Count Down to Halloween With ABANDON in Las Vegas

Count down to Halloween with the dark and twisted world of ABANDON, a frightening, kinky, and darkly humorous theatrical experience, where the line between pleasure and pain blurs into a mind-bending world of unspeakable horrors and forbidden desires.

2
November First Friday Art Walk Celebrates Indigenous Heritage Month, November 3 Photo
November First Friday Art Walk Celebrates Indigenous Heritage Month, November 3

Celebrate Indigenous Heritage Month on November 3rd's First Friday in Downtown Las Vegas. Featuring artist Avis Charley and a closing performance from the Ted Sablay band.

3
THE ROCKET MAN SHOW Starring Scotsman Rushfield Anderson is Coming To M Resort Spa Casino Photo
THE ROCKET MAN SHOW Starring Scotsman Rushfield Anderson is Coming To M Resort Spa Casino

Don't miss The Rocket Man Show, starring Scotsman Rushfield Anderson, at M Resort Spa Casino in January. Get your tickets starting Friday, October 27.

4
Feature: Debbie Reynolds Exhibition in Las Vegas City Hall Celebrates Her Life and Career Photo
Feature: Debbie Reynolds Exhibition in Las Vegas City Hall Celebrates Her Life and Career

Debbie Reynolds is an iconic star who influenced the movies, Broadway, and Las Vegas. The Persona. The Person: Debbie Reynolds in Las Vegas celebrates her time in the glitz and glamour of the neon capital. The Neon Museum has curated and opened this exhibit to the public inside City Hall’s Grand Gallery through Oct. 26.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox & McKenzie Kurtz Perform 'For Good' Video
Watch WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox & McKenzie Kurtz Perform 'For Good'
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour Video
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere' Video
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere'
View all Videos

Las Vegas SHOWS
Cinderella Under the Mistletoe - World Premiere production in Las Vegas Cinderella Under the Mistletoe - World Premiere production
Judy Bayley Theatre (11/24-12/10)
The Tower and the Dead Warder in the Room in Las Vegas The Tower and the Dead Warder in the Room
Open-Door Playhouse (10/12-11/12)
Funny Girl in Las Vegas Funny Girl
Smith Center For Performing Arts (3/26-3/31)
Mondays Dark 10-Year Anniversary in Las Vegas Mondays Dark 10-Year Anniversary
Palms Casino Resort (12/11-12/11)
SIX (Boleyn Tour) in Las Vegas SIX (Boleyn Tour)
Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts (1/02-1/07)
Hyprov in Las Vegas Hyprov
Harrah's Showroom (6/10-2/01)PHOTOS VIDEOS
I'm Not Alice in Wonderland in Las Vegas I'm Not Alice in Wonderland
Open-Door Playhouse (10/04-11/04)
Mud in Las Vegas Mud
Black Box Theatre at UNLV (3/22-3/31)
Peter Pan (Non-Equity) in Las Vegas Peter Pan (Non-Equity)
Smith Center For Performing Arts (6/18-6/23)
Girl From the North Country in Las Vegas Girl From the North Country
Smith Center For Performing Arts (6/04-6/09)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You