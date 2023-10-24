HAUSER Comes to Wynn Las Vegas Next Year

The performance is on June 22, 2024.
Internationally adored cellist, HAUSER, announced a one-night-only performance of HAUSER: Rebel with a Cello at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas with his first-ever solo U.S. tour. Known for his captivating live performances, HAUSER is set to take the Encore Theater stage on Saturday, June 22, 2024. Tickets for this performance will go on sale to the public on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023 at 10 a.m. PST.
Performance Date: June 22, 2024; show begins at 8 p.m.
Public On-Sale: Friday, Oct. 27, 2023 at 10 a.m. PST
Price: Tickets starting at $49.95 plus applicable fees
HAUSER’s tour arrives on the heels of his upcoming holiday album, Christmas, set to be released this Friday, Oct. 27, and is available for preorder now. Christmas will include 14 curated holiday perennials, including eight seasonal carols, four popular Christmas hits from The Great American Songbook, and two of the cellist’s favorite melodies of the spirit – the American hymn “Amazing Grace” and Mozart’s sublime sacred aria “Laudate Dominum.” The album is meant to bring the joy, nostalgia, and warmth of the holiday season to audiences worldwide. His innovative musical skills and irresistible charisma make HAUSER’s intimate performance at Encore Theater a must-watch.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Simon Emmett
