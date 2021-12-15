Get Witchy At THE CRAFT, AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY at Majestic Repertory Theatre

Majestic Repertory Theatre throws it way back to the 1990s with The Craft, An Unauthorized Musical Parody, headlined by Vegas powerhouse performers Katie Marie Jones (Mondays Dark, Vegas Golden Knights) and Caitlin Ary (BAZ).

Taking a comic swing at the 1996 cult horror film featuring Neve Campbell and Fairuza Balk, The Craft, An Unauthorized Musical Parody follows four teen girls who cope with the nightmares of high school life by forming a coven and rocking out to a soundtrack of 80s and 90s goth and rock hits - complete with an all-woman live band.

The Craft, An Unauthorized Musical Parody transforms Majestic Rep, the popular downtown venue, into an intimate cabaret setting. Majestic has teamed up with the local brewery Beer Zombies to create a limited-edition craft "Craft" beer for the run of the production. Audiences are encouraged to dress in their Hot Topic witchy best for this immersive musical experience.

The Craft, An Unauthorized Musical Parody is directed by Troy Heard, with music direction and arrangements by Brandon Scott Grayson.

Performances of The Craft, An Unauthorized Musical Parody will be January 20 through March 13, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 7 p.m. Majestic Repertory Theatre is located at at 1217 S. Main Street. General admission tickets are $30 and VIP cabaret seating is $40, and are on sale now at www.majesticrepertory.com.

Photo Credit: Brett Loudermilk