Free Debbie Reynolds Exhibition From The Neon Museum Now Open in Las Vegas' City Hall

“The Persona. The Person: Debbie Reynolds in Las Vegas” is now open to the public inside City Hall’s Grand Gallery. A headlining event within The Neon Museum’s annual design and culture festival, Duck Duck Shed, the free exhibition features a look into Reynolds’ brilliant life in Las Vegas – with her exquisite gowns, costumes and memorabilia on display now through October 26.

In partnership with Reynolds’ son Todd Fisher and the Debbie Reynolds Estate, this is the first exhibition The Neon Museum has curated. The display honors Reynolds’ Las Vegas legacy from 1962-2014 spanning her time performing at the Riviera, Desert Inn and South Point to owning the Debbie Reynolds Hollywood Hotel. Her impact on the city is spotlighted with the display of costumes and memorabilia all tied to Las Vegas.

Highlights within the exhibition include:

Oscar for Lifetime Achievement – Reynolds’ glowing Oscar statuette can be seen within the exhibition, showcasing the lifetime achievement award she won in 2014. She received the accolade at the annual Oscars ceremony and was honored for her achievement as an actor, singer and dancer, her efforts to preserve historical films and for her humanitarian work to fight the stigma of mental illness.

Reynolds’ Last Performances – The outfit Reynolds’ dawned during her last performances at the South Point in Las Vegas can be viewed at City Hall. Concluding more than 50 years of performing in the city, the farewell shows took place in 2014 where she shined brightly in an elaborately beaded gold dress and jacket designed by costumier Jeff Billings. She was joined onstage by her daughter Carrie Fisher, son Todd and granddaughter Billie Lourd to entertain the packed house with banter and songs.

Red-Beaded Tuxedo – After signing Las Vegas’ first million-dollar contract at the Riviera, Reynolds wore her famed, red-beaded tuxedo while headlining at the Strip property. The production at the Riviera was similar to the vaudeville tradition dating back to the 1880s, and the show mixed musical performance with comedy and dance. Reynolds flourished in this genre, and it allowed her to interact with the audience in many ways.

The Debbie Reynolds Exhibition

“We are thrilled to have worked with Todd to share the stories of Debbie Reynolds’ life and impact she had on Las Vegas,” said The Neon Museum’s executive director Aaron Berger. “She dazzled hundreds of thousands over the almost five decades performing in Las Vegas and shattered ceilings in entertainment – especially as a woman. This exhibition is meant to showcase not only her remarkable talents as a singer and actress, but also as a mother, wife, and businesswoman.”

Debbie’s son Todd Fisher said, “My mother’s legacy will continue to live on in Las Vegas with this exhibition that The Neon Museum has put together. The stage was her second home, and this display really gives visitors a look into her deep love of performing in the city, and some of the most iconic moments in her entertainment career.”

The exhibit is free for all ages to view in the Grand Gallery of City Hall. Exhibition hours are Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the exhibition will feature extended hours during Duck Duck Shed Friday and Saturday, October 6-7 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. The exhibit has been organized by The Neon Museum and made possible by a grant from the City of Las Vegas Centennial Commission, which is funded by the sales of the Las Vegas License Plate. Additional support was generously provided by South Point Hotel Casino & Spa.