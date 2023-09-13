Free Debbie Reynolds Exhibition From The Neon Museum Now Open in Las Vegas' City Hall

Her exquisite gowns, costumes and memorabilia are on display now through October 26.

By: Sep. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Full Cast Revealed For the GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY North American Tour Photo 1 Full Cast Revealed For the GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Tour
Cast Announced for Third Season of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour; First Look! Photo 2 Cast Announced for Third Season of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour; First Look!
New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 3 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Video: Lady Gaga Debuts New Jazz Version of 'Stupid Love' at Las Vegas Residency Photo 4 Video: Lady Gaga Debuts New Jazz Version of 'Stupid Love' in Las Vegas

Free Debbie Reynolds Exhibition From The Neon Museum Now Open in Las Vegas' City Hall

“The Persona. The Person: Debbie Reynolds in Las Vegas” is now open to the public inside City Hall’s Grand Gallery. A headlining event within The Neon Museum’s annual design and culture festival, Duck Duck Shed, the free exhibition features a look into Reynolds’ brilliant life in Las Vegas – with her exquisite gowns, costumes and memorabilia on display now through October 26.

In partnership with Reynolds’ son Todd Fisher and the Debbie Reynolds Estate, this is the first exhibition The Neon Museum has curated. The display honors Reynolds’ Las Vegas legacy from 1962-2014 spanning her time performing at the Riviera, Desert Inn and South Point to owning the Debbie Reynolds Hollywood Hotel. Her impact on the city is spotlighted with the display of costumes and memorabilia all tied to Las Vegas.

Highlights within the exhibition include:

Oscar for Lifetime Achievement – Reynolds’ glowing Oscar statuette can be seen within the exhibition, showcasing the lifetime achievement award she won in 2014. She received the accolade at the annual Oscars ceremony and was honored for her achievement as an actor, singer and dancer, her efforts to preserve historical films and for her humanitarian work to fight the stigma of mental illness.

Reynolds’ Last Performances – The outfit Reynolds’ dawned during her last performances at the South Point in Las Vegas can be viewed at City Hall. Concluding more than 50 years of performing in the city, the farewell shows took place in 2014 where she shined brightly in an elaborately beaded gold dress and jacket designed by costumier Jeff Billings. She was joined onstage by her daughter Carrie Fisher, son Todd and granddaughter Billie Lourd to entertain the packed house with banter and songs.

Red-Beaded Tuxedo – After signing Las Vegas’ first million-dollar contract at the Riviera, Reynolds wore her famed, red-beaded tuxedo while headlining at the Strip property. The production at the Riviera was similar to the vaudeville tradition dating back to the 1880s, and the show mixed musical performance with comedy and dance. Reynolds flourished in this genre, and it allowed her to interact with the audience in many ways.

Free Debbie Reynolds Exhibition From The Neon Museum Now Open in Las Vegas' City Hall
The Debbie Reynolds Exhibition

“We are thrilled to have worked with Todd to share the stories of Debbie Reynolds’ life and impact she had on Las Vegas,” said The Neon Museum’s executive director Aaron Berger. “She dazzled hundreds of thousands over the almost five decades performing in Las Vegas and shattered ceilings in entertainment – especially as a woman. This exhibition is meant to showcase not only her remarkable talents as a singer and actress, but also as a mother, wife, and businesswoman.”

Debbie’s son Todd Fisher said, “My mother’s legacy will continue to live on in Las Vegas with this exhibition that The Neon Museum has put together. The stage was her second home, and this display really gives visitors a look into her deep love of performing in the city, and some of the most iconic moments in her entertainment career.”

The exhibit is free for all ages to view in the Grand Gallery of City Hall. Exhibition hours are Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the exhibition will feature extended hours during Duck Duck Shed Friday and Saturday, October 6-7 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. The exhibit has been organized by The Neon Museum and made possible by a grant from the City of Las Vegas Centennial Commission, which is funded by the sales of the Las Vegas License Plate. Additional support was generously provided by South Point Hotel Casino & Spa. 



RELATED STORIES - Las Vegas

1
David Blaine Announces New Show IMPOSSIBLE Launching New Years Eve Weekend At Encore Theat Photo
David Blaine Announces New Show IMPOSSIBLE Launching New Year's Eve Weekend At Encore Theater At Wynn Las Vegas

After spending the last several decades blowing the minds of individuals and audiences around the world, David Blaine – the world's most iconic magician and stunt artist – will present his new show “David Blaine: IMPOSSIBLE” exclusively at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas with a sure-to-be unforgettable debut this New Year's Eve Weekend.

2
ABANDON at Vegas Theatre Company Hosts Friday the 13th Charity Night Photo
ABANDON at Vegas Theatre Company Hosts Friday the 13th Charity Night

 ABANDON, the frightening new theatrical experience opening at Vegas Theatre Company this fall, will partner with The Center for a special Friday the 13th Charity Night on the scariest night of the year. Learn more about the upcoming event and find out how to get tickets here!

3
Open-Door Playhouse Debuts IM NOT ALICE IN WONDERLAND On October 4 Photo
Open-Door Playhouse Debuts I'M NOT ALICE IN WONDERLAND On October 4

Open-Door Playhouse continues to present short plays in podcast form. Its upcoming play I'm Not Alice in Wonderland will debut on October 4, 2023.

4
BEHOLD THE MAN Comes to the Horn Theatre Photo
BEHOLD THE MAN Comes to the Horn Theatre

Opera Las Vegas will kick off its 25th anniversary season with the world premiere of 'Behold The Man,' a contemporary comic opera based on the true 2012 story of Cecilia Giménez's botched restoration of the 'Ecce Homo' fresco in Borja, Spain. Learn more about the opera here!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Boston Flowers Releases Debut Album 'Mondegreen'Boston Flowers Releases Debut Album 'Mondegreen'
Ingrid Michaelson Announces Dates for Upcoming Christmas ConcertsIngrid Michaelson Announces Dates for Upcoming Christmas Concerts
Billy Joel's 'The Vinyl Collection Vol 2' To Be Released In NovemberBilly Joel's 'The Vinyl Collection Vol 2' To Be Released In November
Olivia Rodrigo Announces 2024 'GUTS' World Tour DatesOlivia Rodrigo Announces 2024 'GUTS' World Tour Dates

Videos

Lady Gaga Debuts New Jazz Version of 'Stupid Love' in Las Vegas Video
Lady Gaga Debuts New Jazz Version of 'Stupid Love' in Las Vegas
Go Behind Manhattan Theatre Club in New ALL ARTS Documentary Trailer Video
Go Behind Manhattan Theatre Club in New ALL ARTS Documentary Trailer
Excellence in Theatre Education Award Winner Jason Zembuch Young Reflects on How the Arts Can Change Lives Video
Excellence in Theatre Education Award Winner Jason Zembuch Young Reflects on How the Arts Can Change Lives
View all Videos

Las Vegas SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# BEHOLD THE MAN
The Horn Theatre (9/30-10/01)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cinderella Under the Mistletoe - World Premiere production
Judy Bayley Theatre (11/24-12/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# I'm Not Alice in Wonderland
Open-Door Playhouse (10/04-11/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Barren Landscape
Open-Door Playhouse (8/23-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# American La Ronde
Black Box Theatre at UNLV (10/06-10/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Don Barnhart - Unapologetically Funny!
Delirious Comedy Club (10/27-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Amusing Wille
Open-Door Playhouse (9/06-10/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Happy Days
Black Box Theatre at UNLV (9/08-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mud
Black Box Theatre at UNLV (3/22-3/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# She Was Dick's Tracie
Open-Door Playhouse (9/20-10/20)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You