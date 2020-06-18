Findlay Automotive Group Supports Las Vegas Natural History Museum

Findlay Automotive group became a T. rex Museum Partner at the Las Vegas Natural History Museum, donating $10,000 to support education and the 100+ animals who call the Museum home.

"We're very pleased to support the Las Vegas Natural History Museum," said Tyler Corder, Chief Financial Officer of Findlay Automotive Group, "The museum is a great family destination and is a hidden gem in Las Vegas. Our goal is to increase awareness of the great things happening at the museum and to encourage local residents to visit."

In March, the Las Vegas Natural History Museum began offering live, virtual "Critter Connections" and increased its virtual education content. On June 1, the Museum reopened to the public, and visitors are able to see some of its residents and learn about the amazing biodiversity of the world.

"Tyler and the Findlay team have been great advocates for families and education in Southern Nevada for a number of years. We were are very thankful for their increased support of the Museum and the work we do in our community," said Marilyn Gillespie, Museum Founder and Executive Director.

The Las Vegas Natural History Museum is open daily, 9 A.M. to 4 P.M. and tickets are available online or upon entry.

