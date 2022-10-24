Feature: THE COCKTAIL CABARET To Perform at Westgate Las Vegas

The Cocktail Cabaret, celebrating the cocktail culture, will return to the stage to present two showcase performances in the Concierge Lounge at the Westgate Las Vegas on Nevada Day, Oct. 28, and Oct. 29.

The stage home of entertainment icons Elvis, Liberace, and Frank Sinatra will now showcase a time when people would begin the evening with cocktails and a show before continuing their evening.

"We are thrilled to present our modern musical show to celebrate this glamourous time at the Westgate, a legendary Las Vegas venue," said Keith Thompson, co-producer, arranger, and director.

The Cocktail Cabaret features musical virtuosity, humor, and harmony brought to life by a cast of powerhouse performers. Original cast members Niki Scalera (Hairspray, Tarzan, Footloose) and Maren Wade (America's Got Talent, Confessions of a Showgirl, Pin Up, 50 Shades! The Parody) will blend their talents together and individually. Sensational baritone-tenor Doug Carpenter (Baz, Dirty Dancing, Beautiful, the Carol King Musical) will be introduced. Comedic musical performer Tony Arias will guest emcee, bringing his bigger-than-life stage presence to the show.

"We're in for a wildly funny and exciting show," says Thompson.

The four-piece band will be led by co-producer and renowned pianist Dr. Philip Fortenberry (Behind the Candelabra). Other musicians include bassist Josh Jones (Million Dollar Quartet), drummer Don Meoli (Jersey Boys), and saxophonist John Summers (Lady Gaga).

Fortenberry is a veteran of 10 Broadway shows, eight national tours (The Lion King, Cats, Ragtime), and a concert headliner with his newest release, Handful of Keys. He appeared as the hand and body double of Liberace in HBO's biopic, Behind the Candelabra.

The audience can expect fun and moving songs such as "Viva Las Vegas," "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun," "Diamonds Are Forever," and "Bridge Over Troubled Water." The musical celebration of happy hour and the cocktail culture will also feature a tribute to the blues.

The Cocktail Cabaret has delighted audiences with its long-running residency, and long-time fans will enjoy the return of the show.

The Cocktail Cabaret was created and produced by PK Music. This entertainment company was founded by Thompson (Jersey Boys, Idaho! The Comedy-Musical and The Composers Showcase) and critically acclaimed pianist Fortenberry. Producer and promoter Jeanne Bavaro joins the team for the Westgate showcases.

Doors open for cocktails at 5 p.m. and show time is at 6 p.m. General admission tickets are available, as well as VIP which include two cocktails.

For more information, visit www.CocktailCabaret.com. Follow The Cocktail Cabaret on social media on Twitter @cocktailcablv, Instagram @cocktailcabaretlv, and Facebook @TheCocktailCabaret.