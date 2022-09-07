Feature: Sunday Fundays with Jonathan Karrant Will Return to Ken Henderson's Notoriety

Sunday Fundays with Jonathan Karrant, one of the leading jazz vocalists, will return to Ken Henderson's Notoriety Live on Sept. 11.

His band for this show will include Patrick Hogan (piano and vocals), David Ostrem (bass), and Jeremy Klewicki (drums) will bring the beat, while Jonathan will combine the coolness of jazz with hot lyrics. He will also collaborate with The Jazz Outreach Initiative and The Las Vegas Youth Jazz Orchestra.

"I'm so happy to perform Sunday Funday in September," says Jonathan. "We will celebrate life and music with my audience. I am also looking forward to performing again with The Jazz Outreach Initiative and The Las Vegas Youth Jazz Orchestra."

Jonathan interprets songs as a storyteller and singer, bringing music and lyrics alive. His voice paints a picture and presents a mood. He connects with other musicians, engages with his audience, and shares time life and music. For more info, visit jonathankarrant.com. Follow on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

Singer and pianist Patrick Hogan brings a new generation of performers to Las Vegas. David Ostrem is a bassist for legendary music icon Donny Osmond at his resident show Donny and a composer and music director. Jeremy Klewicki sings, composes, arranges, engineers, and is a voice-over artist and music director.

Jonathan was recently voted to JOI's Advisory Board as an ardent and active supporter and collaborator. The students in the LVYJO, ages 11 through high school seniors, are very excited to take the stage on Sunday. For more info, visit jazzoutreachinitiative.org.

Sunday Fundays with Jonathan Karrant will be held at Ken Henderson's Notoriety, 450 Fremont St. on Sept. 11. Doors open at 1:30 p.m., with showtime at 2 p.m. Guests must be 21 and over. Parking is available underneath Neonopolis, with the entrance located on 4th street on the right side of the road just past Denny's. Take the parking elevator from the parking garage up to the 3rd floor with Notoriety in view of the elevators. Click here for more info.