Feature: SUNDAY FUNDAY WITH JONATHAN KARRANT Returns to Notoriety

Sunday Funday with Jonathan Karrant, one of the leading jazz vocalists, will return to Ken Henderson's Notoriety on July 10.

"I'm so happy to be bringing back my Sunday Funday in July," says Jonathan. "It really makes for a fun day for the audience. It's a different musical experience each month with different themes, musicians, and special guests. I want to celebrate life and music with my audience."

Jonathan is characterized as an interpreter of song, a storyteller, and a singer who brings music and lyrics alive. He uses his voice to paint a picture and present a mood. He loves connecting with other musicians, engaging with his audience, and sharing time to celebrate life and music.

Jonathan will be performing some of the greatest songs from the 1940s to contemporary. His album, On and On, reached No. 4 on the Billboard Jazz charts and his album Live reached No. 2 on the iTunes Jazz Charts. He will also be performing Sunday Funday on Aug. 14 and Sept. 11. For more info, visit www.jonathankarrant.com. Follow on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

His band for this show will include Patrick Hogan (piano and vocals), David Ostrem (bass), and Jeremy Klewicki (drums) will bring the beat, while Jonathan will sing the songs of hot summer days and cool summer nights.

Patrick Hogan is an up-and-coming singer and pianist who is bringing a new generation of performers to Las Vegas. As well as being a bassist for legendary music icon Donny Osmond at his resident show Donny, he is also a composer and music director. Jeremy Klewicki sings, composes, arranges, engineers, a voice-over artist, and music director.

Sunday Funday with Jonathan Karrant will be held at Ken Henderson's Notoriety, 450 Fremont St. Doors open at 1:30 p.m., with showtime at 2 p.m. Guests must be 21 and over. Parking is available underneath Neonopolis, with the entrance located on 4th street on the right side of the road just past Denny's. Take the parking elevator from the parking garage up to the 3rd floor with Notoriety in view of the elevators. Click here for more info.