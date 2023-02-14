Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Feature: Nevada Ballet Theatre Blends Dance and Music with Blue Until June

The program features the music of Etta James, classical ballet, and a world premiere.

Feb. 14, 2023  

Nevada Ballet Theatre's mid-winter triple bill repertory will feature unique works that capture love, heartache, hope, and romantic gestures. Blue Until June will be performed at The Smith Center, with two performances on February 18 and 19.

Blue Until June blends Trey McIntyre's athletic, classically based choreography with the sultry vocals of Etta James. Exploring the American archetypes of romantic love and the inevitable heartache in pursuit, Blue Until June dives headlong into the fantasy seen on screen and heard in music.

Next is the world premiere of Intimacy With Strangers, a new work by groundbreaking choreographer Sidra Bell, set to the music of Immanuel Wilkins. The performers display both physical power and tender expressiveness in this new piece.

"This new work is crafted for the viewer to reconnect to the tenderness and imperfection of human connection and communal moving. The dance is the negotiation of bodies moving together in moments of sensuality, support, and risk," says Sidra.

Her process is described as intuitive and collaborative while emphasizing the integration of multiple design elements and languages. Her work combines media, design, and fashion, creating a singular vision in contemporary dance. Immanuel is a saxophonist and composer, bringing his fusion of jazz and cutting-edge musical compositions.

The presentation of this new work during the Nevada Ballet Theatre 2022-2023 season is made possible, in part, with support from Dance/USA in partnership with the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation.

Adding classic Russian romanticism, the Nevada Ballet Theatre will perform George Balanchine's ballet Allegro Brillante, set to Tchaikovsky's Piano Concerto No. 3. The choreography demonstrates a vigorous pace with strong dancing, precise timing, and breadth of gesture danced by a principal couple and a corps de ballet of eight. Allegro Brillante was developed for the New York City Ballet and premiered on March 1, 1956, at the City Center of Music and Drama, with Maria Tallchief and Nicholas Magallanes originating the two principal roles.

Blue Until June will be performed at The Smith Center, located at 361 Symphony Park Ave., at 7:30 p.m. on February 18 and 2 p.m. on February 19. For more info, click here and here.




