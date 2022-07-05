Feature: HYPNOSIS UNLEASHED Celebrates First Year of Residency at the Four Queens Resort and Casino

The award-winning show Hypnosis Unleashed starring Kevin Lepine is celebrating the first anniversary of its residency at the Four Queens Resort and Casino.

The only hypnosis show in Las Vegas now, Hypnosis Unleashed has been performed in Las Vegas for 12 years, with Kevin headlining various showrooms. He delights his audiences in the Canyon Club at the iconic Four Queens, located on the Fremont Street Experience under the canopy in Downtown Las Vegas Tuesday through Saturday.

"Performing at the Four Queens has been such an amazing opportunity. Everyone there is so supportive of the show. I am beyond fortunate to be there," says Kevin. "I stayed at the Four Queens during my first visit to Las Vegas in 2000. I remember passing the showroom area thinking if I could perform here it would be all my dreams come true. Now it is 22 years later and it is everything I dreamed of and more. I am very fortunate to be here."

Kevin and his wife and co-star Emily Lepine infuse the fast-paced hypnosis with stand-up comedy, a razor-sharp wit, and kindness. Kevin's volunteers feel like stars and he never makes them feel uncomfortable or embarrassed to be on stage.

"I love bringing the superstars out of my volunteers. So often people will tell me they never thought they could do something like this in front of a group of people. They love that not only did they do it, they felt amazing about doing it!"

A native of Detroit and New Orleans, Kevin started as a certified hypnotherapist but decided to follow his dream to become a Las Vegas headliner. He would tour the world until his dream came true in 2010. As a certified hypnotherapist, Kevin would combine Hypnosis for entertainment while keeping participants comfortable and enjoying the experience. He takes pride in continuously transforming his show and engaging with people worldwide.

"The show has grown so much in the last year. The Four Queens has given us such an amazing venue. We have so much more production and fun crowds to keep adding new ideas," he says.

Kevin connects with the community, raising funds for local charities, including the Animal Foundation and the Shade Tree, and national charities such as Make-A-Wish and Alzheimer's Research. In addition, Kevin is proud of the success of many of his students he has taught in both the entertainment and clinical world.

Hypnosis Unleashed starring Kevin Lepine amazes audiences in the Canyon Club at the Four Queens, located at 202 E. Fremont St. Show time is 9 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. Hypnosis Unleashed will offer special anniversary ticket packages, surprise giveaways, and much more to celebrate during the anniversary month of July. For info and tickets, visit www.hypnosisunleashed.com and join the mailing list to be the first for exclusive anniversary invitations. Follow Facebook @ VegasHypnosisShow, Twitter @ HypnotistKevin, and YouTube @ KevinLepine accounts for a chance to win and join in the fun.