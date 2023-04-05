Feature: HITZVILLE THE SHOW Starring Jin Jin Reeves Brings Motown At The Duomo At Rio Las Vegas

Hitzville The Show Starring Jin Jin Reeves is now bringing Motown's legendary, timeless hits to The Duomo inside Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino for its residency five nights a week.

The show features live music backed by a seven-piece band and backup singers with chart-topping artists, including Tina Turner, The Temptations, Aretha Franklin, The Four Tops, The Emotions, Gladys Knight, and The Supremes. Other world-class performers include David Hart, Stevie Wonder's guitar player, and Shipley, Diana Ross's drummer. All performers and band members shine on stage and, while paying tribute to the great performers, interact as themselves.

Jin Jin sings, dances, acts, and brings to life some of the most famous performers in Motown's history. Her career also includes working with Gladys Knight, Luis Miguel, and Prince. In 2007 Jin Jin received a standing ovation from Motown founder Berry Gordy and the King of Pop, Michael Jackson. She is also the choreographer and owner of the only African American owned show as well as the only female show producer on the Strip. It is also the only Motown tribute production in Las Vegas officially licensed by the Motown Museum. The show has been performed on the Las Vegas Strip for 18 consecutive years, with over 2 million people attending.

Hitzville The Show is the newest addition to the entertainment lineup at The Duomo, a venue operated and managed in partnership with Tony Sgro and Pompey Entertainment.

"We're thrilled to welcome this storied production to The Duomo," said Damian Costa, Pompey Entertainment. "These entertainers capture the authenticity of the classic Motown songbook better than any other act performing today." Pompey Entertainment is a Las Vegas-based company helmed by the Las Vegas entertainment industry veteran in partnership with Nick Cordaro. Follow Pompey Entertainment on Facebook @ PompeyEntertainment.

"Located inside the perfect setting for music-loving showgoers, Hitzville brings audience members to their feet as they sing and dance along to Motown's greatest hits," said producer Bill Shack. "Jin Jin Reeves and our other talented performers transport guests back in time to this iconic musical period for an evening to remember."

Hitzville The Show Starring Jin Jin Reeves is performed at The Duomo inside Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino, 3700 W. Flamingo Road, from 6 p.m. Monday to Tuesday and Thursday to Saturday (dark Sunday and Sunday) Wednesday). For more information on Hitzville, visit hitzvilletheshow.com and follow on Facebook @ hitzville.the.show and Instagram @ hitzvilletheshowlv.