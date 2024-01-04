Feature: Get Immersed in Digital Art at Arte Museum on The Las Vegas Strip

The holidays are over, including the biggest party on New Year’s Eve on the Las Vegas Strip. But the fun is still ongoing with the continuation of the immersive digital art venue, Arte Museum. Korean digital design company d’strict launched the social media photo and video experience in the new venue 63 on the Las Vegas Strip, open through Jan. 31.

Arte Museum opened its first exhibit in North America on the Las Vegas Strip in a two-story 30,000 square-foot space featuring artwork from the Korean Joseon Dynasty. The exhibition presents nature and art in a new light using digital technology. The unique and immersive experience for visitors highlights various aspects of nature in the form of new media artworks. The exhibition is divided into 13 to 15 zones, each with its stunning beauty and powerful elements of nature. Visitors will be transported to the base of towering waterfalls, then stroll on beaches and admire the aurora borealis, blurring the lines between reality, fantasy, and hyper-reality. As guests progress through the galleries, blooming camellia flowers, undulating waves, verdant forest landscapes, and tranquil stars will surround them.

During the ribbon cutting in November, CEO of d’strict Sean Lee (who produced Arte Museum) welcomed the enthusiastic crowd. “The theme of the museum is eternal nature. We found that regardless of nationality, people enjoy and appreciate this content, so we decided to expand globally.”

Arte Museum X Paintings of Joseon features works of art from the Joseon Dynasty, which ruled Korea for 500 years (1392 to 1897) and is credited with creating a cultural renaissance. The one-of-a-kind exhibit pays homage to the artistic zenith of Korean painting, featuring landscape paintings (Sansuhwa), genre paintings (Pungsokhwa), court paintings (Gungjungwha), and the 14th-century work “Mongyu Dowondo.” The soundtrack enriches the experience, blending traditional Joseon-era melodies with contemporary rhythms. The resulting piece combines modern new media techniques and legendary Korean artists.

The breathtaking self-guided tour ends in the Tea Bar lounge to enjoy non-alcoholic, sweet, tea-based mocktails. Each drink is enhanced by pairing it with harmonious music and visuals. They’re served in interactive cups that generate the image of a plum blossom on the table.

Each zone incorporates unique fragrances that match each space’s vision, produced by a dedicated perfumer trained by a historic French school of fragrance. All five senses are engaged to enhance immersion and provide a one-of-a-kind viewing encounter. Add social media photos and videos for an all-encompassing experience along with a gift shop to purchase memories.

Arte Museum will be open at the new venue 63, 3716 Las Vegas Blvd. S. through Jan. 31. For more info or to purchase tickets, visit lasvegas.artemuseum.com. Nevada residents will receive a $10 discount on all ticket types. Follow on Facebook @ artemuseum.usa, Instagram @ artemuseum_lasvegas and TikTok @ artemuseum_lasvegas.

Photography by Isabel M. Castro