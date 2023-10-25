Feature: Debbie Reynolds Exhibition in Las Vegas City Hall Celebrates Her Life and Career

Exhibit curated by The Neon Museum is open to the public through Oct. 26

By: Oct. 25, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Hits the Road Photo 2 Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Hits the Road
Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW Photo 3 Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW
Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

Feature: Debbie Reynolds Exhibition in Las Vegas City Hall Celebrates Her Life and Career

Feature: Debbie Reynolds Exhibition in Las Vegas City Hall Celebrates Her Life and Career

Debbie Reynolds is an iconic star who influenced the movies, Broadway, and Las Vegas. The Persona. The Person: Debbie Reynolds in Las Vegas celebrates her time in the glitz and glamour of the neon capital. The Neon Museum has curated and opened this exhibit to the public inside City Hall’s Grand Gallery through Oct. 26.

Debbie first performed in Las Vegas in 1962 and continued with a variety of shows through 2014, including appearing at the Riviera Hotel and Casino, Desert Inn, and South Point Hotel Casino & Spa. Debbie purchased a hotel and casino close to the Strip in 1992, opened in 1993 as the Debbie Reynolds Hollywood Hotel, and sold the property in 1999.

She had briefly opened a museum devoted to Hollywood in her casino. Debbie loved the entertainment industry and worked hard to preserve its history. Her exquisite gowns, costumes, and memorabilia are part of the display in partnership with Reynolds’ son, Todd Fisher, and the Debbie Reynolds Estate.

“What we wanted to accomplish was to give people the opportunity to dive into Debbie Reynolds' stage presence and persona, who entertained hundreds of thousands of people. We also wanted to showcase her personal life, the triumphs and tragedies that she shared during her performances,” said Aaron Berger, Executive Director of the Neon Museum. “What we have on display is a drop in the bucket of Debbie’s estate and Todd [Fisher’s] collection. We kept our story specific to Las Vegas.”

Feature: Debbie Reynolds Exhibition in Las Vegas City Hall Celebrates Her Life and Career The outfit Debbie wore during her last performances at the South Point in Las Vegas is part of the display. The evening show that concluded over 50 years of performing in the city took place in 2014, where Debbie shined in an elaborately beaded gold dress and jacket designed by costumier Jeff Billings. Her daughter, son, and granddaughter, Billie Lourd, joined her onstage to entertain the packed house.

In the exhibit is Debbie’s Academy Award for her lifetime achievement, awarded to her during the ceremony in 2014. Along with entertaining audiences, Debbie was also honored for her efforts to preserve historical films and for her humanitarian work to fight the stigma of mental illness.

Feature: Debbie Reynolds Exhibition in Las Vegas City Hall Celebrates Her Life and Career After signing Las Vegas’ first million-dollar contract at the Riviera, Debbie wore her famed, red-beaded tuxedo while headlining at the Strip property. The production at the Riviera was a homage to vaudeville tradition dating back to the 1880s, and the show mixed musical performance with comedy and dance. Debbie was able to interact with the audience in this genre.

“My mother’s legacy will continue to live on in Las Vegas with this exhibition that The Neon Museum has put together. The stage was her second home, and this display really gives visitors a look into her deep love of performing in the city and some of the most iconic moments in her entertainment career,” said Todd in a press release.

Debbie made her Broadway debut in a revival of Irene in 1973, along with her daughter, Carrie Fisher. She would be nominated for a Tony Award for that role, and the production was a big success. Reynolds would then star in a self-titled Broadway revue, Debbie, toured in Annie Get Your Gun, and completed the Broadway run of Woman of the Year. In the late 1980s, Debbie would reprise her role as Molly Brown in the stage version of The Unsinkable Molly Brown, the film for which she was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role. In 2010, she appeared in her West End show, Debbie Reynolds: Alive and Fabulous.

Founded in 1996, The Neon Museum is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization that collects, preserves, studies, and exhibits iconic Las Vegas signs for historical, educational, arts, and cultural enrichment. The American Alliance of Museums (AAM) accredited the Neon Museum in 2021. Follow @theneonmuseumlasvegas on InstagramTwitter and Facebook and visit neonmuseum.org.

The exhibit, with information written in English and Spanish, is free for all ages to view in the Grand Gallery of City Hall from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Oct. 26. The exhibition was made possible by a grant from the City of Las Vegas Centennial Commission, funded by the Las Vegas License Plate sales. South Point Hotel Casino & Spa provided additional support.



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Las Vegas

1
Count Down to Halloween With ABANDON in Las Vegas Photo
Count Down to Halloween With ABANDON in Las Vegas

Count down to Halloween with the dark and twisted world of ABANDON, a frightening, kinky, and darkly humorous theatrical experience, where the line between pleasure and pain blurs into a mind-bending world of unspeakable horrors and forbidden desires.

2
November First Friday Art Walk Celebrates Indigenous Heritage Month, November 3 Photo
November First Friday Art Walk Celebrates Indigenous Heritage Month, November 3

Celebrate Indigenous Heritage Month on November 3rd's First Friday in Downtown Las Vegas. Featuring artist Avis Charley and a closing performance from the Ted Sablay band.

3
THE ROCKET MAN SHOW Starring Scotsman Rushfield Anderson is Coming To M Resort Spa Casino Photo
THE ROCKET MAN SHOW Starring Scotsman Rushfield Anderson is Coming To M Resort Spa Casino

Don't miss The Rocket Man Show, starring Scotsman Rushfield Anderson, at M Resort Spa Casino in January. Get your tickets starting Friday, October 27.

4
Feature: Debbie Reynolds Exhibition in Las Vegas City Hall Celebrates Her Life and Career Photo
Feature: Debbie Reynolds Exhibition in Las Vegas City Hall Celebrates Her Life and Career

Debbie Reynolds is an iconic star who influenced the movies, Broadway, and Las Vegas. The Persona. The Person: Debbie Reynolds in Las Vegas celebrates her time in the glitz and glamour of the neon capital. The Neon Museum has curated and opened this exhibit to the public inside City Hall’s Grand Gallery through Oct. 26.

From This Author - Debbie Hall

Debbie Hall is a long-time resident of Las Vegas (43 years and counting) and has always loved the entertainment. Whether attending touring Broadway shows or high school productions, she enjoys th... Debbie Hall">(read more about this author)

Feature: Debbie Reynolds Exhibition in Las Vegas City Hall Celebrates Her Life and CareerFeature: Debbie Reynolds Exhibition in Las Vegas City Hall Celebrates Her Life and Career
Feature: THE WONDERFUL WORLD OF WAS To Be Presented at Windmill Library TheaterFeature: THE WONDERFUL WORLD OF WAS To Be Presented at Windmill Library Theater
Feature: Tony Arias and Bruce Ewing Sing for Their Supper at Night of A Thousand StarsFeature: Tony Arias and Bruce Ewing Sing for Their Supper at Night of A Thousand Stars
Feature: THE HEIST PERFORMS THE GREAT AMERICAN SONGBOOK WITH ITS AUTHENTIC ITALIAN ROOTSFeature: THE HEIST PERFORMS THE GREAT AMERICAN SONGBOOK WITH ITS AUTHENTIC ITALIAN ROOTS

Videos

Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour Video
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere' Video
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere'
Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GMA Video
Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GMA
View all Videos

Las Vegas SHOWS
Girl From the North Country in Las Vegas Girl From the North Country
Smith Center For Performing Arts (6/04-6/09)
Mondays Dark 10-Year Anniversary in Las Vegas Mondays Dark 10-Year Anniversary
Palms Casino Resort (12/11-12/11)
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in Las Vegas Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Smith Center For Performing Arts (5/14-5/19)
All Motown in Las Vegas All Motown
Modern Showroom Alexis Park Resort Hotel (3/03-12/31)
Chicago (Non-Equity) in Las Vegas Chicago (Non-Equity)
Smith Center For Performing Arts (1/16-1/21)
OvEn in Las Vegas OvEn
Open-Door Playhouse (10/25-11/25)
SIX (Boleyn Tour) in Las Vegas SIX (Boleyn Tour)
Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts (1/02-1/07)
Hyprov in Las Vegas Hyprov
Harrah's Showroom (6/10-2/01)PHOTOS VIDEOS
To Kill a Mockingbird in Las Vegas To Kill a Mockingbird
Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts (6/18-6/23)
Pride and Prejudice in Las Vegas Pride and Prejudice
Judy Bayley Theatre (4/26-5/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You