Feature: CHRISTMAS WISH WITH JONATHAN KARRANT continues holiday tour at Myron's At The Smith Center

Jonathan Karrant, one of the leading jazz vocalists, has released his holiday album, Christmas Wish, and will be performing his holiday show at Myron's at The Smith Center on Dec. 9.

Jonathan will perform the album's holiday songs and share some of his favorite Christmas memories. In addition, special guests will join him on stage for some highlighted moments to celebrate the holidays.

"My full holiday album Christmas Wish just released everywhere on all music platforms, and I have been touring to bring joy to my audiences. I'm so excited for everyone to hear this music, and I am looking forward to this holiday season," says Jonathan.

The album is a collaboration with The Joe Alterman Trio. Kenny Rampton, the lead trumpeter of Jazz at Lincoln Center, is featured on the album. Internationally renowned saxophonist Houston Person and a duet with Grammy-winning jazz legend Diane Schuur, "Grown-Up Christmas List," also shine on the album. This team of artists has reimagined some of the most beloved holiday songs with unique arrangements. The album is available on Apple Music and other music platforms.

"I'm so happy to have collaborated with my talented friend Joe Alterman and this incredible team of artists. This includes Houston Person, Kenny Rampton, Carey Frank, Peter Sprague, James Whiting, Kevin Smith, Justin Chesarek, Alan Silverman, Joe Carrell, Danny Green, Yadi Sp, and Chrissy Joy Stone. I'm so thankful to all of you for being a part of this record. I'm looking forward to this music bringing people joy and cheer through this holiday season and the ones to come. Happy Holidays everyone!"

After his performance in Las Vegas, Jonathan will continue to tour the country with stops at The Jazz Lounge (San Diego) on Dec. 11, 906 Lounge (Fort Smith, Arkansas) Dec. 18-19, and finishing at The Dark Room (St. Louis) Dec.22. The American Songbook Association Inc., Cabaret Scenes Magazine, recently selected Jonathan as one of its picks for his upcoming holiday album release shows.

Come join the celebration of his new album Christmas Wish with Jonathan Karrant at Myron's at the Smith Center, 361 Symphony Park Ave., on Dec. 9. To purchase tickets, call The Smith Center box office at 702-749-2000 or click the ticket link.