Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards

Feature: CHRISTMAS WISH WITH JONATHAN KARRANT continues holiday tour at Myron's At The Smith Center

His newest release celebrates the season with reimagined holiday favorites.

Dec. 07, 2022  

Feature: CHRISTMAS WISH WITH JONATHAN KARRANT continues holiday tour at Myron's At The Smith Center

Jonathan Karrant, one of the leading jazz vocalists, has released his holiday album, Christmas Wish, and will be performing his holiday show at Myron's at The Smith Center on Dec. 9.

Jonathan will perform the album's holiday songs and share some of his favorite Christmas memories. In addition, special guests will join him on stage for some highlighted moments to celebrate the holidays.

"My full holiday album Christmas Wish just released everywhere on all music platforms, and I have been touring to bring joy to my audiences. I'm so excited for everyone to hear this music, and I am looking forward to this holiday season," says Jonathan.

The album is a collaboration with The Joe Alterman Trio. Kenny Rampton, the lead trumpeter of Jazz at Lincoln Center, is featured on the album. Internationally renowned saxophonist Houston Person and a duet with Grammy-winning jazz legend Diane Schuur, "Grown-Up Christmas List," also shine on the album. This team of artists has reimagined some of the most beloved holiday songs with unique arrangements. The album is available on Apple Music and other music platforms.

"I'm so happy to have collaborated with my talented friend Joe Alterman and this incredible team of artists. This includes Houston Person, Kenny Rampton, Carey Frank, Peter Sprague, James Whiting, Kevin Smith, Justin Chesarek, Alan Silverman, Joe Carrell, Danny Green, Yadi Sp, and Chrissy Joy Stone. I'm so thankful to all of you for being a part of this record. I'm looking forward to this music bringing people joy and cheer through this holiday season and the ones to come. Happy Holidays everyone!"

After his performance in Las Vegas, Jonathan will continue to tour the country with stops at The Jazz Lounge (San Diego) on Dec. 11, 906 Lounge (Fort Smith, Arkansas) Dec. 18-19, and finishing at The Dark Room (St. Louis) Dec.22. The American Songbook Association Inc., Cabaret Scenes Magazine, recently selected Jonathan as one of its picks for his upcoming holiday album release shows.

Come join the celebration of his new album Christmas Wish with Jonathan Karrant at Myron's at the Smith Center, 361 Symphony Park Ave., on Dec. 9. To purchase tickets, call The Smith Center box office at 702-749-2000 or click the ticket link.



BroadwayWorld Logo Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards
Vote Nowvoting ends in


Photos: NEWSICAL and A MUSICAL ABOUT STAR WARS Open in Las Vegas Photo
Photos: NEWSICAL and A MUSICAL ABOUT STAR WARS Open in Las Vegas
Check out photos from opening night of two of Off-Broadway’s biggest hits, the award-winning NEWSical The Musical and the fan-favorite, A Musical About Star Wars, which both opened this week at The V Theater, located at The Miracle Mile Shops inside Planet Hollywood.
Acclaimed Pianist Keiko Matsui Will Perform at Santa Fe Station in April Photo
Acclaimed Pianist Keiko Matsui Will Perform at Santa Fe Station in April
Acclaimed pianist, composer and humanitarian Keiko Matsui is returning to Las Vegas for a special performance at Chrome Showroom inside Santa Fe Station on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $32.50 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 at 10 a.m.
LuvSeats Marketplace Partners With St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital To Donate With Eve Photo
LuvSeats Marketplace Partners With St. Jude Children's Research Hospital To Donate With Every Ticket Purchase
LuvSeats, the first marketplace to combine event tickets and discounted hotel rooms, has announced a new partnership with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, which is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.
Parmalee To Perform At Green Valley Ranch Resort April 2023 Photo
Parmalee To Perform At Green Valley Ranch Resort April 2023
Platinum-certified country group Parmalee is returning to Las Vegas for a performance under at the stars at the Backyard Amphitheater at Green Valley Ranch Resort on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 8 p.m..

From This Author - Debbie Hall

Debbie Hall is a long-time resident of Las Vegas (43 years and counting) and has always loved the entertainment. Whether attending touring Broadway shows or high school productions, she enjoys... (read more about this author)


Feature: Sleighbells Ring To A CHRISTMAS MUSIC FORUM Starring E'Stefano DiSantoFeature: Sleighbells Ring To A CHRISTMAS MUSIC FORUM Starring E'Stefano DiSanto
November 28, 2022

“Sleighbells ring, are you listening” to A Christmas Music Forum starring E’Stefano DiSanto with special guest performer Mark Maynard? The holiday celebration will be presented at the Firelight Barn Dinner Theater on Nov. 29.
Feature: Nevada Ballet Theatre Presents Its Annual Holiday Favorite, The Nutcracker, at The Smith CenterFeature: Nevada Ballet Theatre Presents Its Annual Holiday Favorite, The Nutcracker, at The Smith Center
November 28, 2022

Nevada Ballet Theatre presents The Nutcracker, an annual holiday tradition celebrating cheer, to be performed at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts December 9-24.
Feature: Enjoy a holiday twist in CHRISTMAS IN HELL performed At Notoriety Las VegasFeature: Enjoy a holiday twist in CHRISTMAS IN HELL performed At Notoriety Las Vegas
November 27, 2022

The holidays have arrived, with images of decorating a tree, shopping, parties, dinners with family, and all of the joy the season brings. Then there is Bah Humbug, but Christmas in Hell takes it one step further as an irreverent musical comedy performing in the Notoriety Renkus Heinz Theater at Notoriety Las Vegas through Jan. 15, 2023.
Feature: The Immersive Nutcracker, A Winter Miracle, Opens At Lighthouse ArtspaceFeature: The Immersive Nutcracker, A Winter Miracle, Opens At Lighthouse Artspace
November 21, 2022

A new holiday tradition, The Immersive Nutcracker, A Winter Miracle, brings the 206-year-old classic fairy tale to the digital age. A young girl’s magical Christmas Eve journey will dazzle everyone at Lighthouse ArtSpace Las Vegas at The Shops at Crystals (adjacent to ARIA) through Dec. 30. 
Feature: Tony Arias Celebrates Big Beautiful Broadway at the Flamingo Library Theater on Nov. 20Feature: Tony Arias Celebrates Big Beautiful Broadway at the Flamingo Library Theater on Nov. 20
November 15, 2022

Big talents will fill the stage with great tunes when Tony Arias and special guests perform Big Beautiful Broadway at the Flamingo Library Theater at the Clark County Library on Nov. 20.
share