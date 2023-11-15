Feature: BROADWAY GOES HOLLYWOOD MUSICAL TO MAKE U.S. DEBUT IN LAS VEGAS

The Composers Room at Commercial Center will open the venue with the debut on Nov. 21.

Nov. 15, 2023

The excitement continues in Historic Commercial Center District World Village when a new musical will make its United States debut, opening a new show lounge. Broadway Goes Hollywood will open Pompey Entertainment’s new showroom and restaurant, The Composers Room, on Nov. 21.

Broadway Goes Hollywood features some of the most beloved songs from the classic and contemporary musicals of Broadway and Hollywood. Composer, arranger, and producer Keith Thompson (The Cocktail Cabaret and The Composers Showcase) created the show.

Audiences can remember and enjoy musical theatre and cinematic favorites, including songs from West Side Story, Funny Girl, Chicago, Phantom of the Opera, CATS, and Dreamgirls. Other songs from the Golden Age of Broadway and Hollywood will pay homage to the music of Gershwin and Rodgers-and-Hammerstein.  

The new show includes a cast of entertainers who have performed together in other shows, including The Cocktail Cabaret. Broadway veterans Brent Barrett (Chicago, Phantom, Grand Hotel) and Niki Scalera (Hairspray, Tarzan, Footloose) will showcase their powerful vocals. Maren Wade (America’s Got Talent, Lady Like, Confessions of a Showgirl) will join her other castmates along with classical-crossover baritone Doug Carpenter (Dirty Dancin’, Beautiful, the Carol King Musical).

Renowned pianist Philip Fortenberry performed on concert stages, including Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, The Kennedy Center, and The White House. He has also performed in 10 Broadway shows, eight national tours, and worldwide, performing his own solo shows, Salute To Broadway, The Man At The Piano, and The Hands of Liberace.

PK Music created the intimate cabaret-style revue with KMP Artists Management. The 51st Annual Festival Internacional Cervantino opening presentation in Guanajuato, Mexico, thrilled audiences.

“We’re thrilled to make our debut [in the U.S.] and be a part of the grand opening week of The Composers Room,” said Thompson.

The Historic Commercial Center District World Village recently commemorated 60 years with a diamond anniversary celebration. Along with other new businesses and tours, the opening of The Composers Room is adding to the excitement.

“As former proprietors of The Vegas and Nevada Rooms, our venue on the very same site as The Composers Room, we are thrilled that Damian Costa and his team are picking up the mantle to once again feature incredible talent on the site where the Rat Pack dined and drank. We can’t wait to see them light up the stage again on this hallowed ground,” says Tom Michel and David Robinson.

“I am so pleased to have the Composers Room as a new neighbor. We welcome them to the Commercial Center family. It’s wonderful to see the growth of arts and entertainment in our historic area,” says Paula Sadler, President and founder of the Commercial Center Business Association and Commercial Center Historic Society.

“I can’t say enough about Damian Costa's [Pompey Entertainment] vision. What better way to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the historic Commercial Center than the grand opening of a venue that will showcase the best performances from today’s artists, paying tribute to the elegance of Vegas’ past? We’re so excited to feel the Las Vegas nostalgia at The Composers Room,” says Commissioner Ross Miller (D-NV District C)

Broadway Goes Hollywood will make its U.S premiere at the opening of The Composers Room, 953 E. Sahara Ave., at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 21. For more info, visit thecomposersroom.com and follow on Facebook @ OurVegasOurWay.




