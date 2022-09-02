Feature: BOOMBOX! A Vegas Residency on Shuffle Brings the Party to Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino

Time to party with the high-energy line-up of legendary '80s, '90s, and '00s hip-hop artists with the debut of BOOMBOX! A Vegas Residency on Shuffle inside the iconic International Theater at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino. CeeLo Green, Tone Lōc, Kid' N Play, J.J. Fad, and Thea Austin of SNAP will get the audience to its feet with performances through Sept. 4 and returning Sept. 28-Oct. 2.

The artists engage with the audience while alternating back and forth and collaborating on the concert stage. Legendary DJ Eric B., enthusiastic drumming, nostalgic videos, and dancers bring the energy to the showroom. There is even one song where the ladies in the audience are invited on stage to dance, bringing even more dynamism.

Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, producer, and personality CeeLo Green brings his hits to the stage. He also appeared on NBC's hit show "The Voice" with Christina Aguilera, Adam Levine, and Blake Shelton for four seasons. CeeLo brings the edge with his stage presence.

Kid 'N' Play adds humor along with their music to the stage. Christopher "Kid" Reid, originally from the Bronx, and Christopher "Play" Martin, from Queens, New York, met in the 1980s. Along with hit singles, albums, and feature films, the duo is known for their friendly personalities and dances.

Grammy Award-winning rapper, Tone Lōc, skyrocketed to fame with his legendary pop music hit, "Wild Thing." His next release, Loc-ed After Dark, became the second rap release to hit the No. 1 spot on Billboard's pop-album charts. Tone Lōc has appeared in the films Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, Heat, Poetic Justice, and The Adventures of Ford Fairlane.

J.J. Fad, with members MC JB (Juana Sperling), Baby D (Dania Birks), and Sassy C (Michelle Franklin), released their platinum album, including the hits "Supersonic," "Way Out," and "Is It Love." Supersonic" was Dr. Dre's first certified gold record by the RIAA. Along with their hits, their set honoring other female rappers brings more dynamic music to the stage.

German electronic dance music group SNAP! released their huge international smash with "The Power." Thea Austin joined SNAP!, writing or co-writing all of the songs on their second album, "The Madman's Return," including "Rhythm Is A Dancer."

Legendary D.J. and producer Eric B. of the hip-hop duo Eric B. and Rakhim released the album "Paid in Full," named the Greatest Hip-Hop Album by MTV in 2006. Since 2019, Eric B has appeared as police officer Mike Gee in CBS's Blue Bloods.

The exclusive limited-run concert party series "BOOMBOX!" A Vegas Residency on Shuffle will perform inside the iconic International Theater at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino. Audiences can catch the excitement through Sept. 4, with the show returning Sept. 28-Oct. 2. Showtime is 8 p.m., and VIP packages are available, including the "Block Party Pit" experience, which includes on-stage premium seating, artist meet-and-greets, exclusive merchandise, a commemorative laminate, and early entry.