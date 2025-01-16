Esteemed Guitarist Raphaël Feuillâtre To Perform at UNLV Performing Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The UNLV Performing Arts Center will welcome guitarist Raphaël Feuillâtre, “one of the most exciting classical guitarists of his generation” according to Guitar Salon International. Feuillâtre performs on Jan. 31 at 7:30 p.m. in the Artemus W. Ham Concert Hall lobby, cabaret-style, with an expanded concessions menu and table seating.

Winner of the prestigious Guitar Foundation of America competition in 2018 and ADAMI's "Classical Revelation 2021,” Deutsche Grammophon chose Raphaël as an exclusive artist by the label Deutsche Grammophon in 2022. He is, to date, one of the very few guitarists to have signed with this legendary label.

Raphaël Feuillâtre was born in 1996 in Djibouti and was raised in the small city of Cholet in western France. Although his parents were not musicians, they recognized and encouraged the boy's gift for music after he was given a plastic guitar at the age of seven. Raphaël was introduced to the guitar by his first teacher, Hacène Addadi, before joining Michel Grizard's class at the Conservatoire de Nantes in 2012. Three years later, he entered the Conservatoire National de Musique et de Danse de Paris in the classes of Roland Dyens and Tristan Manoukian. During this period, he was mentored by Judicaël Perroy, who played an essential role in his artistic development.

Driven by a desire to pass on his passion for music and the guitar, Raphaël teaches at the Pôle Supérieur de Bretagne and is co-founder of the Lille Guitar Academy, a summer academy for guitarists. Students from all over the world receive his guidance at masterclasses given at the San Francisco Conservatory, the Manhattan School in New York and the Haute École de Musique in Geneva.

His debut album released in March 2023, “Visages Baroques,” presents music by J.S. Bach and his French contemporaries Forqueray, Rameau, Royer and Duphly. The carefully curated selection translates works mostly conceived for solo harpsichord into the colorful sound provided by the guitar.

Single tickets are priced at $35 (discounts available), are on sale now, and may be purchased by telephone at 702-895-ARTS (2787), online at pac.unlv.edu or at the UNLV PAC box office from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.

