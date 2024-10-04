Eric Bean of DISNEY'S THE LION KING to Present OFF STRIP Costume Party & Cabaret This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



OFF STRIP, a one-night cabaret spectacular will showcase a variety of acts from performers around the famed Vegas Strip while raising funds to provide a scholarship for underprivileged youth to participate in the programming offered by Southern Nevada's Positively Arts Organization. Conceived by Eric Bean (Bally's Jubilee! & Lion King North American Tour), OFF STRIP will invite guests to 'leave their reality at the door' for a night of dancing and merriment.

This year's performance draws inspiration from 'iconic scary movies' and will be co-hosted by Mr. Bean and other well-known Vegas Entertainment Personalities Enoch Scott (Zombie Burlesque) and Ms. Sunshine. Guests are encouraged to don their favorite ghoulishly fabulous costumes for a few hours of silly and sassy child-free fun. The night will include a DJ set, fun and games, and a VIP cocktail hour; all leading up an original cabaret performance by some of the best in the industry. Guests can expect everything from burlesque performances to vocalist, dance, and sexy cirque styled routines.

"I'm so excited to present our 4th OFF STRIP event! This year we are thrilled to be partnering with the Notoriety Live Event Space to create an evening full of spooky, sassy, camp and fun as we raise funds to benefit Positively Arts and the wonderful work they do for our community and its future artists," said Eric Bean, Jr., Producing/Artistic Director of OFF STRIP. "Our choreographers and performance artists have cooked up some amazing numbers that will be sure to fright and delight our guests in this annual kick-off to their week of Halloween festivities."

Proceeds from ticket sales, games throughout the evening, and the signature cocktail will benefit the Positively Arts scholarship program. Founded by Pilita Simpson 2014, Positively Arts empowers youth through artistic discovery by giving them tools for success in an environment where they can learn, thrive, and become stronger individuals and contributing members of society who can bring positive change to their communities. For more information, visit https://www.positivelyarts.org/.

OFF STRIP Costume Party & Cabaret will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, at Notoriety (450 Fremont Street, Suite 380 Las Vegas, NV 89101). VIP cocktail/social hour at 6pm, doors open to general admission at 7:00 p.m., and a performance beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 - $75 and are on sale now via the Notoriety Live event page(notorietylive.com) and www.ebjdance.com/offstrip. Tickets will be available through day of event. Connect socially with OFF STRIP and Eric Bean, Jr. on Instagram, Facebook, Tiktok, and Twitter @EBJDance and @OffStripLV.

