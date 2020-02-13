Due to High Demand, Lea Salonga Has Added an Additional Performance at Wynn Las Vegas' Encore Theater

Due to high demand, award-winning actress and singer Lea Salonga will add a second performance date at Wynn Las Vegas' Encore Theater. Fans have an additional opportunity to enjoy "An Evening with Lea Salonga" on May 4 at 8 p.m. Tickets for Salonga's previously announced performance on May 3 are extremely limited, and tickets for the May 4 performance go on sale Friday, Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. PT.

Ticket Information

Performance Date: May 4, 2020; 8 p.m.

Public On-Sale: Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at 10 a.m. PT

Price: $49.50-$125 plus applicable fees

Points Of Purchase: Wynn Las Vegas Box Office (702-770-9966) or WynnLasVegas.com

Best known for her Tony Award-winning role in "Miss Saigon," Salonga has gained international acclaim for her powerful voice and perfect pitch. Audiences of all ages also recognize her as the singing voice of Princess Jasmine from Walt Disney's "Aladdin" and Fa Mulan in "Mulan" and "Mulan II." During her performances at Encore Theater, Salonga will wow her fans with a selection of her top hits, new music and a few surprises.





