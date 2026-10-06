Don Barnhart’s DELIRIOUS TV Expands Worldwide On Roku And Fire TV
The series, inspired by Barnhart's years entertaining U.S. troops overseas, tapes live Thursdays at Delirious Comedy Club in Las Vegas.
Comedian, producer and Las Vegas resident headliner Don Barnhart has expanded Delirious TV, with the comedy series now available on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, bringing Las Vegas-produced stand-up comedy to audiences around the globe.
Delirious TV is now available to more than 90 million Roku households and on more than 250 million Fire TV devices worldwide, dramatically expanding the reach of the independently produced Las Vegas comedy series.
Created and produced by Barnhart, Delirious TV showcases established headliners, touring professionals and rising comedians performing before a live audience at Delirious Comedy Club inside the Silver Sevens Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.
Audiences around the world can watch Delirious TV from home on Roku and Fire TV - and when they come to Las Vegas, they can experience the show live and become part of the audience.
"We can bring Las Vegas comedy to someone sitting at home thousands of miles away, and then when they come to Vegas, they can walk into Delirious Comedy Club and see us live,' Barnhart said. 'That connection is what excites me. You can watch us around the world - or come to Las Vegas and be part of the show."
The cameras capture comedians performing for an actual Las Vegas audience, showcasing established performers while giving viewers an opportunity to discover funny comedians they may not have seen before.
Delirious TV tapes live every Thursday at 7 p.m. at Delirious Comedy Club, with Don Barnhart & Friends joined by guest comedians from Las Vegas and across the country. Audiences can purchase tickets and attend the Delirious TV taping live in Las Vegas, giving visitors an opportunity not only to watch the show but to become part of the audience seen on the program.
Delirious Comedy Club also presents regular stand-up comedy shows Friday through Sunday, allowing viewers who discover Delirious TV through Roku or Fire TV to experience the performers and showroom in person when visiting Las Vegas.
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