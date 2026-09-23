Feature: DELIRIOUS COMEDY CLUB CELEBRATES ONE YEAR AT SILVER SEVENS HOTEL & CASINO

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Delirious Comedy Club, the premier stand-up destination inside Silver Sevens Hotel & Casino, officially marked its first anniversary at the property on Sept. 3. The milestone celebration featured special live performances, a commemorative champagne toast, anniversary cake, and T-shirt giveaways for attending fans.

Building on a legacy of more than 3,000 live shows, the anniversary lineup centered on resident headliner and producer Don Barnhart. Joining Barnhart on stage for the special event was an ensemble of touring comedians and fan favorites, including Greg Vaccariello, Keith Lyle, Ron Coleman, Brandon James, Guy Fessenden, Chaz (Chazmyne Gisstennar), and Rick D’Ellia.

“Celebrating our first anniversary at Silver Sevens is really about celebrating the audiences, comedians, and team who made it possible,” said Barnhart. “We’ve created the kind of comedy club I’ve always wanted—an intimate room where great comics can take chances, audiences feel part of the show, and everyone can enjoy a first-class night out without first-class prices. After more than 3,000 shows, I’m still excited every time the lights go down, and we’re just getting started.”

Delirious TV Brings Las Vegas Comedy to a Global Audience

Beyond its live showroom success, the venue continues to expand its reach through Delirious TV, which broadcasts live every Thursday at 7 p.m. Pacific. Produced and hosted by Barnhart, the weekly broadcast captures the unvarnished energy of a live Las Vegas comedy club, bringing nationally touring headliners, rising stars, original material, and spontaneous crowd interaction to viewers worldwide.

Unlike standard comedy specials taped on closed soundstages, Delirious TV originates directly from the showroom floor at Silver Sevens. This allows the online viewers to experience a genuine Vegas audience dynamic.

"Las Vegas has always been the entertainment capital of the world," Barnhart explained. "Now we're opening the showroom doors and inviting everyone in—whether they're sitting in the front row or watching from the other side of the planet. There's no second take, no edit button, and no safety net. We're flying by the seat of our pants—and that's exactly what makes it fun."

The global format holds special meaning for Barnhart, a longtime performer for Operation Troop Aid and overseas military tours.

"Some of the most meaningful shows I've ever performed were for our troops," said Barnhart. "One of my goals with Delirious TV is to give my military friends stationed away from home a chance to tune in live, share a laugh, and feel connected—no matter where duty takes them."

Showroom Information & Weekly Schedule

Located one mile east of the Las Vegas Strip, Silver Sevens Hotel & Casino (a Wyndham Garden hotel) provides an accessible, classic gaming and entertainment setting for the club's intimate performance space.

Weekly Performance Schedule:

Thursday at 7 p.m. Delirious TV Live Taping

Friday & Saturday at 7 p.m. Delirious Stand-Up Comedy Show

Friday & Saturday at 9 p.m. Delirious After Dark

Note: Guests must be 18 or older to enter.

For full scheduling details visit silversevenscasino.com

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