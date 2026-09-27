VAMPING A Musical Revue To Perform At Ferguson's Downtown

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This October, sink your teeth into a Halloween nightlife experience. Presented by A Tiny Giraffe Production LLC in conjunction with Fergusons Downtown, VAMPING, a nocturnal musical revue, is taking over the open-air courtyard for an exclusive, high-energy run of original music, dazzling performances, and lots of spooky fun.

VAMPING features an entirely original score, live vocals, and pulse-pounding choreography under the desert stars. It is the ultimate atmospheric, spooky-fun night out in the Arts District.

The production run features a special fundraising performance on Tuesday, October 27th to benefit the Dream Sickle Kids Foundation, which supports sickle cell awareness and families in Nevada.

Performances will take place Friday, October 23rd, 2026, Tuesday, October 27th, 2026 (Special Fundraising Performance), Wednesday, October 28th, 2026. Doors Open: 6:15 PM. Showtime: 7:00 PM. Performances will take place at Fergusons Downtown, 1028 E Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV.

Tickets are priced: VIP Seating: $40, General Admission: $30, Standard Seating: $20. Group Rate (10+ people): $15 per ticket. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/vamping-the-night-a-nocturnal-musical-revue-tickets-2000626356287.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 34 Days 06 Hrs 17 Min 48 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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