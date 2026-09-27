VAMPING A Musical Revue To Perform At Ferguson's Downtown
The Halloween themed revue features an original score.
This October, sink your teeth into a Halloween nightlife experience. Presented by A Tiny Giraffe Production LLC in conjunction with Fergusons Downtown, VAMPING, a nocturnal musical revue, is taking over the open-air courtyard for an exclusive, high-energy run of original music, dazzling performances, and lots of spooky fun.
VAMPING features an entirely original score, live vocals, and pulse-pounding choreography under the desert stars. It is the ultimate atmospheric, spooky-fun night out in the Arts District.
The production run features a special fundraising performance on Tuesday, October 27th to benefit the Dream Sickle Kids Foundation, which supports sickle cell awareness and families in Nevada.
Performances will take place Friday, October 23rd, 2026, Tuesday, October 27th, 2026 (Special Fundraising Performance), Wednesday, October 28th, 2026. Doors Open: 6:15 PM. Showtime: 7:00 PM. Performances will take place at Fergusons Downtown, 1028 E Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV.
Tickets are priced: VIP Seating: $40, General Admission: $30, Standard Seating: $20. Group Rate (10+ people): $15 per ticket. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/vamping-the-night-a-nocturnal-musical-revue-tickets-2000626356287.
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