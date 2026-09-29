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Photos: THE VELVET AFFAIR Returns to Maxan Jazz With Katy Monroe

The engagement marked Monroe's first performance at the venue under musical director Joey Melotti, with special guest Roy Hamilton Jr.

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Las Vegas glamour girl Katy Monroe returned to Maxan Jazz on September 21 with The Velvet Affair: Songs for Lovers, delivering a rousing evening of smooth jazz, timeless love songs and old-Hollywood glamour. Check out photos of the show.

The room was filled with a who's who of the Las Vegas entertainment and nightlife communities, who turned out to welcome Monroe back to the Maxan stage. Drawing inspiration from the playful sensuality of Marilyn Monroe and the larger-than-life glamour of Jayne Mansfield, Monroe brought that same combination of music, wit and allure to her performance.

The engagement marked Monroe's first Maxan appearance under the musical direction of Joey Melotti, whose extensive career includes work with Barry Manilow. The band also featured John Wedemeyer of The Beach Boys on guitar, Smokey Robinson saxophonist Eric Tewalt, Barry Manilow drummer Y.L. Douglas and Ruben Van-Gundy on bass. Roy Hamilton Jr. joined the evening as special guest.

Following her summer appearance on the cover of Playboy Italia, the successful return engagement continued an eventful year for Monroe-and made clear that The Velvet Affair has found a fitting home at Maxan Jazz.

Photo Credit: David Orlov.

Photos: THE VELVET AFFAIR Returns to Maxan Jazz With Katy Monroe — photo 1 of 12

Photos: THE VELVET AFFAIR Returns to Maxan Jazz With Katy Monroe — photo 2 of 12


Joey Melotti, Eric Tewalt

Photos: THE VELVET AFFAIR Returns to Maxan Jazz With Katy Monroe — photo 3 of 12


Tone Sivad, Traysee Jill, Matt Mitchell, Dana Daye, Barbara Brighton

Photos: THE VELVET AFFAIR Returns to Maxan Jazz With Katy Monroe — photo 4 of 12


Eric Tewalt, Ruben Van-Gundy, Joey Melotti, Katy Monroe, YL Douglas. John Wedemeyer

Photos: THE VELVET AFFAIR Returns to Maxan Jazz With Katy Monroe — photo 5 of 12


Larry Carroll, Katy Monroe, Shirley Cina

Photos: THE VELVET AFFAIR Returns to Maxan Jazz With Katy Monroe — photo 6 of 12


Ron Decar, Roy Hamilton Jr, Maria Hamilton, Katy Monroe

Photos: THE VELVET AFFAIR Returns to Maxan Jazz With Katy Monroe — photo 7 of 12


Joey Melotti, Katy Monroe, Ruben Van-Gundy, John Wedemeyer, Yl Douglas, Eric Tewalt

Photos: THE VELVET AFFAIR Returns to Maxan Jazz With Katy Monroe — photo 8 of 12


Katy Monroe, Joey Melotti

Photos: THE VELVET AFFAIR Returns to Maxan Jazz With Katy Monroe — photo 9 of 12


Roy Hamilton Jr, Maria Hamilton, Dana Daye, Katy Monroe, Barbara Brighton, Dennis Casey Parks

Photos: THE VELVET AFFAIR Returns to Maxan Jazz With Katy Monroe — photo 10 of 12


Katy Monroe, John Wedemeyer, YL Douglas, Eric Tewalt

Photos: THE VELVET AFFAIR Returns to Maxan Jazz With Katy Monroe — photo 11 of 12


Katy Monroe, John Wedemeyer

Photos: THE VELVET AFFAIR Returns to Maxan Jazz With Katy Monroe — photo 12 of 12


Katy Monroe, Teri Thorndike

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