Photos: THE VELVET AFFAIR Returns to Maxan Jazz With Katy Monroe

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Las Vegas glamour girl Katy Monroe returned to Maxan Jazz on September 21 with The Velvet Affair: Songs for Lovers, delivering a rousing evening of smooth jazz, timeless love songs and old-Hollywood glamour. Check out photos of the show.

The room was filled with a who's who of the Las Vegas entertainment and nightlife communities, who turned out to welcome Monroe back to the Maxan stage. Drawing inspiration from the playful sensuality of Marilyn Monroe and the larger-than-life glamour of Jayne Mansfield, Monroe brought that same combination of music, wit and allure to her performance.

The engagement marked Monroe's first Maxan appearance under the musical direction of Joey Melotti, whose extensive career includes work with Barry Manilow. The band also featured John Wedemeyer of The Beach Boys on guitar, Smokey Robinson saxophonist Eric Tewalt, Barry Manilow drummer Y.L. Douglas and Ruben Van-Gundy on bass. Roy Hamilton Jr. joined the evening as special guest.

Following her summer appearance on the cover of Playboy Italia, the successful return engagement continued an eventful year for Monroe-and made clear that The Velvet Affair has found a fitting home at Maxan Jazz.

Photo Credit: David Orlov.



Joey Melotti, Eric Tewalt

Tone Sivad, Traysee Jill, Matt Mitchell, Dana Daye, Barbara Brighton

Eric Tewalt, Ruben Van-Gundy, Joey Melotti, Katy Monroe, YL Douglas. John Wedemeyer

Larry Carroll, Katy Monroe, Shirley Cina

Ron Decar, Roy Hamilton Jr, Maria Hamilton, Katy Monroe

Joey Melotti, Katy Monroe, Ruben Van-Gundy, John Wedemeyer, Yl Douglas, Eric Tewalt

Katy Monroe, Joey Melotti

Roy Hamilton Jr, Maria Hamilton, Dana Daye, Katy Monroe, Barbara Brighton, Dennis Casey Parks

Katy Monroe, John Wedemeyer, YL Douglas, Eric Tewalt

Katy Monroe, John Wedemeyer

Katy Monroe, Teri Thorndike

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