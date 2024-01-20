Don Barnhart to Join Matt Rife, Jamie Kennedy, and Russel Peters in New Vampire Comedy DON'T SUCK

Barnhart, a co-executive producer, made cameos and contributed to the script.

By: Jan. 20, 2024

The new vampire comedy, Don't Suck! features an ensemble cast and cameos of who's who of comedy talent including Carrot Top along with Las Vegas resident headliner Don Barnhart.

Barnhart, a co-executive producer had a much bigger role in the film but due to a family emergency, had to drop out. Don explained, "We we're just starting pre-production, but my sister-in-law needed hospice care, so we took her in as family comes first." The Vegas based comedian still made several cameos and did punch up on the script written by Rick D'Elia.

Barnhart commented on the production saying, "Watching Jamie and Matt improvise was such a thrill and there's so much hysterical footage that just didn't make the final cut. It reminded me of watching Robin Williams and Jonathan Winter ad-lib during the filming of Mork & Mindy. Our director, RJ Collins knew he had comedy gold and encouraged the actors go off-script trusting them to bring even more funny to the project. Hopefully, the outtakes will make the end credits."

As Matt Rife continues his sold out comedy tour, Don Barnhart has locked in a Las Vegas residency at Delirious Comedy Club on Fremont St and his full family friendly Dry Bar Comedy Special, "Beware The Obese Police" can be seen streaming at Beware The Obese Police

Audiences beware as Don Barnhart's live standup comedy show "Sticks 'N Stones" takes it to an entirely different level. His comedy goes from family friendly to no holds barred without missing a beat. Barnhart's comedy has been labeled smart, witty, and intellectual to downright silly and Don is one of the most physical comics who doesn't move around, and his facial expressions can tell you more than the words convey in any story.

For years, comedian Don Barnhart headlined the top comedy club across the country as well as entertaining the troops around the world. He was a regular headliner in Las Vegas until he chose to move here to perform full time. Barnhart's show features a rotating cast of local and visiting comics and special guests are always dropping to join Don onstage by when they're in town.

Don Barnhart appears at Delirious Comedy Club Shows every Thurs - Sun at 7 & 9pm. Tickets start at $39.95 with Local and Military Discounts and an all you can drink "Open Bar" special that is sure to anesthetize your liver.

More information and tickets can be found at the button below.




