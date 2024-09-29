Don Barnhart Set To Bring The Laughter To Delirious Comedy Club In Downtown Las Vegas

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Get ready for a night of unforgettable laughter as comedian Don Barnhart will return to the stage for his residency at Delirious Comedy Club beginning Oct 4th.

With over 30 years of experience in the comedy scene, Don Barnhart has captivated audiences worldwide. His unique blend of observational humor and personal anecdotes makes him a favorite among fans and critics alike. Barnhart's work has been featured on major platforms, and he has performed alongside some of the biggest names in comedy.

Don Barnhart headlines nightly at the Delirious Comedy Club in Las Vegas. Since 1992, he has entertained troops worldwide with Battle Comics, inspiring the documentary I Am Battle Comic. Barnhart has also appeared alongside Brad Garrett and Louie Anderson in Finding The Funny, and has been featured on networks like MTV, Comedy Central, NBC, and FOX. A favorite on the Bob and Tom Show, he can often be heard on Sirius/XM.

His latest book, Finding Your Funny, is a bestseller on Amazon and includes a heartfelt foreword by comedy legend George Wallace. This book not only chronicles Barnhart's 25-year journey but also shares valuable insights from other comedians, entertainers, managers, agents, and bookers. Additionally, he authored Creating The Life You Desire and contributed to I Killed.

Barnhart's appearances span shows like MTV's Star Search and Evening at the Improv, and he's been featured on ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC. His comedy CD, I'm Not Just Eye Candy, is frequently played on XM/Sirius Satellite Radio.

Barnhart's comedy is a mix of lighthearted storytelling and incisive commentary, touching on everything from everyday life to his travels around the globe. Whether you're a long-time fan or a newcomer to his work, this performance promises to be an entertaining experience for all.

Event Details:

Date: Thurs - Sun

Time: 7 & 9pm

Location: Delirious Comedy Club, The showroom at Hennessey's Tavern on Fremont St.

Tickets: Available at www.DeliriousComedyClub.com or at the door.

Don't miss your chance to see Don Barnhart live at Delirious Comedy Club! Grab your tickets now and prepare for a night full of laughter, fun, and entertainment.

About Don Barnhart

Don Barnhart is a seasoned comedian, actor, and director known for his engaging storytelling and improvisational style. He has performed in various venues, including comedy clubs, festivals, and entertaining the troops around the world. Barnhart is also the founder of the Las Vegas Comedy Institute and teaches aspiring comedians the art of stand-up.

About Delirious Comedy Club

Delirious Comedy Club is dedicated to showcasing the best in stand-up comedy, providing a platform for both established and emerging comedians. Located in the heart of Downtown Las Vegas, the club offers an intimate setting for audiences to enjoy top-tier entertainment with full dinner and bar service.

Comments