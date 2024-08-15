Don Barnhart Brings Laughter To Las Vegas Residency At Delirious Comedy Club

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Acclaimed comedian Don Barnhart is setting up shop at the Delirious Comedy Club with a nightly residency starting this month.

With over three decades in the business, Barnhart has performed everywhere from intimate comedy clubs to major television networks, including NBC, Comedy Central, and Dry Bar Comedy. His unique style blends observational humor with a personal touch, making every performance a memorable experience.

"I'm thrilled to be performing at the Delirious Comedy Club," said Barnhart. "Las Vegas has always been a special place for me, and the Delirious Comedy Club is one of the best venues in town. I can't wait to bring my latest material and have a great time with the audience."

Barnhart's nightly residency promises a diverse lineup of material that ranges from sharp commentary on current events to hilarious anecdotes from his personal life. Each show will offer something fresh and exciting, ensuring that no two nights are ever the same.

The Delirious Comedy Club, located in the heart of Las Vegas, has quickly become a favorite among locals and tourists alike. Known for its intimate setting and top-notch performances, the club provides the perfect backdrop for Barnhart's high-energy shows.

Tickets are available now and can be purchased through the Delirious Comedy Club's website or in person at the box office. Shows will be held Thursday - Sunday at 7pm & 9pm, offering flexibility for everyone's schedule.

More information or tickets can be found on the website at: www.DeliriousComedyClub.com or calling the box office at 702-541-2660

About Don Barnhart:

Don Barnhart is a veteran comedian and actor whose career spans over 30 years. With a reputation for his quick wit and engaging stage presence, Barnhart has entertained audiences across the globe as well as entertaining the troops overseas. His extensive experience and unique comedic voice have made him a sought-after performer and a favorite among fans. He's been seen and heard on Sirius/XM, The Bob & Tom Show, MTV, NBC, Comedy Central and more.

